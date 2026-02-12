Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G), doing business as Integrated Quantum Technologies ("Integrated Quantum" or the "Company"), a developer of quantum-ready AI infrastructure for global organizations that handle highly sensitive data, is pleased to announce that AIQu VEIL (Vector Encoded Information Layer) has reached commercial market readiness, following the completion of development and security validation for enterprise deployment.

VEIL is the Company's proprietary quantum-resilient AI infrastructure layer designed for enterprises to deploy and scale AI while protecting regulated, sensitive, and proprietary data without compromising performance, accuracy, or operational efficiency. VEIL can support enterprises in industries including, but not limited to, financial services, critical infrastructure, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

Highlights

With development complete, AIQu VEIL is now deployable across on-premise and cloud customer environments, globally

It has undergone extensive validation against modern AI and machine learning attack vectors, supported by the appointment of former Equifax Head of Engineering Gustin Prudner enterprise-grade security assessment

The Company is currently working with prospective enterprise customers regarding initial pilot implementations of VEIL

"As we move into commercialization, AIQu VEIL represents the infrastructure foundation enterprises have been missing," said Alan Guibord, CEO and Chairman of Integrated Quantum Technologies. "Development is complete, deployment is ready, and the opportunity ahead is substantial as organizations seek scalable AI solutions that do not expose their most valuable data."

Jeremy Samuelson, EVP of AI and Innovation, added, "VEIL was built from first principles to eliminate the structural constraints that prevent enterprises from deploying AI securely at scale. Reaching this commercialization milestone is a major step forward, and we believe the next phase will be defined by real-world enterprise adoption."

VEIL Development Complete and Ready for Enterprise Deployment

AIQu VEIL is fully developed and ready for implementation within customer environments across deployment models, including on-premise, private cloud, and public cloud infrastructures. VEIL is designed to be cloud-agnostic and interoperable with modern enterprise AI and machine learning architectures, allowing organizations to integrate the technology without restructuring existing workflows.

Management believes this milestone represents a foundational step forward as AIQu VEIL is now ready for real-world implementation.

An Emerging AI Infrastructure Opportunity

Management believes VEIL will address known and emerging challenges within the field of AI infrastructure. As AI continues to become embedded in enterprise environments, organizations will require foundational layers of computing, cybersecurity, and data governance to support responsible, secure, and scalable deployment.

VEIL is intended to serve as a privacy-preserving security and performance layer that complements existing AI architectures. Management believes this represents a developing opportunity as enterprises seek trusted infrastructure to manage sensitive data, scale AI systems, and address evolving cyber risks and longer-term security challenges, including those emerging in a post-quantum environment.

Security Validation Against Modern AI and ML Attack Vectors

As part of its commercialization readiness process, Integrated Quantum has conducted extensive security testing of AIQu VEIL against known AI and machine learning attack vectors. This includes threats across the ML lifecycle such as:

Data inversion and reconstruction attacks

Model extraction and theft

Membership inference attacks

Prompt injection and adversarial manipulation

Training data leakage and downstream exposure risks

To support this effort, the Company appointed Gustin Prudner, former Head of Engineering at Equifax, to lead enterprise-grade validation of VEIL's infrastructure resilience and implementation readiness.

Management believes this level of security-focused testing is essential as enterprises increasingly demand AI systems that can operate securely under real-world threat conditions. The Company has also engaged an independent third-party cybersecurity firm to support additional testing and validation efforts ahead of initial customer deployments.

Ongoing Enterprise Engagement and Pilot Discussions

The Company is currently working with prospective enterprise customers regarding initial pilot implementations of AIQu VEIL. These pilots are expected to demonstrate VEIL's ability to support secure, high-performance AI deployment within real-world customer environments.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies

Integrated Quantum Technologies is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's AIQu platform underpins its product strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEIL is its first product, designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT's proprietary technologies address the threats of emerging post-quantum security risks, increasing compute demands, and the complexity of deploying AI at scale. To learn more information, visit: www.integratedquantum.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, the technical, financial, and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking information or statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information or statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information or statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, the ability to achieve its goals, expected costs and timelines to achieve the Company's goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, and that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information or statements reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties included in documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information or statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to compete effectively with competitors, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to comply with applicable laws, including environmental laws, risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283578

Source: Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.