Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40X9C | ISIN: AU0000368748 | Ticker-Symbol: 7OR0
Frankfurt
12.02.26 | 08:10
0,006 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW FRONTIER MINERALS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW FRONTIER MINERALS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0060,01415:58
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 14:30 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Frontier Minerals Announces Binding Option to Acquire 90% of Advanced Pomme Rare Earth Elements Project in Quebec from Metallium Ltd.

Metallium to Serve as Processing and Technology Partner

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Minerals Ltd. (ASX: NFM; OTCQB: NFMXF; LSE: NFM) announced it has entered into a binding option and earn-in agreement with the right to acquire a majority (90%) interest in the Pomme REE Project from Metallium Ltd. (ASX: MTM; OTCQX: MTMCF and MTMLY). The project is located approximately 310 miles northwest of Montreal in Quebec and consists of 43 mineral claims, covering approximately nine square miles. New Frontier holds the exclusive and binding option to acquire 90% of the project. More information can be found here: 2924-03055753-6A1311626&v=undefined.

The acquisition provides New Frontier with a strategic foothold in the North American critical minerals supply chain and complements the Company's heavy rare earth portfolio in Australia.

"This transaction materially advances our critical minerals strategy," said Gerrard Hall, chairman of New Frontier Minerals. "Pomme is a large, carbonatite-hosted REE system in a proven Quebec district, with historical drilling that has confirmed scale and continuity. The earn-in structure of this agreement provides a capital-efficient pathway for growth, while early integration of Metallium as processing and technology partner further enhances the opportunity. New Frontier's board believes Pomme's scale, location and upside strongly position New Frontier to deliver meaningful shareholder value and brings us a presence in the all-important North American critical minerals market."

Initial activities will target conventional metallurgical studies and work and Metallium's Flash Joule Heating (FJH) test work on existing drill samples to produce an upgraded REE concentrate. Canadian Government support and existing arrangements with local Cree First Nations of Waswanipi are already in place.

MTM completed a 13-hole diamond drilling program totaling approximately 3.5 miles at its Pomme Rare Earth Element and Niobium Project. Carbonatite-hosted REE-Nb mineralization was intersected in every drill hole, confirming the presence of a large, laterally extensive mineralized system exceeding 2km that remains open at depth. The historic work program has significantly advanced the geological understanding of the complex, with early interpretations indicating higher-grade mineralization occurring within a ring structure surrounding a magnetic ultramafic carbonatite core. Large portions of this prospective ring structure remain untested due to the broad drill spacing, presenting clear potential for further discovery through follow-up drilling.

New Frontier Minerals Limited is an Australian-based focused explorer working to develop multi-commodity assets that demonstrate future potential as economic mining operations. Through application of disciplined and structured exploration, New Frontier has identified assets deemed core and is actively progressing these interests. The Company's current focus is on advancing exploration activity at the Harts Range Niobium, Uranium and Heavy Rare Earths Project in the Northern Territory of Australia. Other assets include the NWQ Copper Project, situated on the copper belt district north of Mt. Isa in Queensland.

SOURCE New Frontier Minerals

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.