Kane Biotech Inc.: Kane Biotech Restarts Commercial Activities and Strengthens North American Management

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) ("Kane Biotech", "Kane" or the "Company") today announces the resumption of commercial activities in both the United States and Canada for its revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel product line, alongside the appointment of two seasoned industry leaders to drive business development across North America.



US FDA 510(k) cleared and Health Canada approved revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray

Commercial Restart in the U.S. and Canada

In the U.S., Kane has signed non-exclusive distribution/sales agreements with Medstream Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Dorval, FL) and Patient Care Medical (Austin, TX) with initial shipments expected in the near term.

In Canada, Kane has resumed commercial activity by converting its distribution agreement with Best Buy Medical Canada to a non-exclusive arrangement, along with targeted sales and sampling initiatives. While sales to date in both countries are not material, they mark a meaningful restart of Kane's commercial engine.

"We are executing on our commitment to reset Kane Biotech using a disciplined market approach," said Dr. Robert Huizinga, Interim CEO of Kane Biotech. "We will continue to generate scientific credibility, clinical validation and with that, the commercial infrastructure."

Strategic Management Appointments:

To support this next phase of growth, Kane has appointed two Vice Presidents of Business Development:

Sherida (Kay) Watkins Weaver, Vice President of Business Development, United States. Kay brings over 20 years of experience in wound care commercialization, including leadership roles at Omeza and Relevate Health. She has led market access, reimbursement, and adoption strategies across health systems, long-term care, and home health markets.

Patti Burke-Martin, Vice President of Business Development, Canada. Patti is a national wound care leader with senior roles at EO2 Concepts, Coloplast, and ConvaTec. She has a proven track record in building high-performing teams and driving adoption of advanced wound care technologies across Canada.

"Kay and Patti bring deep expertise and trusted relationships in their respective markets," added Dr. Huizinga. "Their leadership will be instrumental as we expand our distribution network and support the growing adoption of revyve."

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)

Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel is also Health Canada approved. To learn more, visit revyvegel.com or revyvegel.ca.

Join Kane's Distribution List & Social Media:



To stay informed on the latest developments, sign up for the Company's email distribution list HERE.

Follow Kane

Website: kanebiotech.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kanebiotech/

Presentations: https://kanebiotech.com/publications-posters/

For more information: Dr. Robert Huizinga

Interim CEO

Kane Biotech Inc.

rhuizinga@kanebiotech.com

(780) 970-1100

Ray Dupuis

Chief Financial Officer

Kane Biotech Inc.

rdupuis@kanebiotech.com

(204) 298-2200



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c571cd78-61af-4117-9a20-7a506a64ae40