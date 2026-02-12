

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Violent crime dropped sharply across America's biggest cities in 2025, according to a new report.



The new data, compiled by Axios, confirms steep declines across every major violent crime category in 2025 compared to the previous year: overall murders down 19 percent, robberies down 20 percent, and aggravated assaults down nearly 10 percent.



The murder rate in the United States' biggest cities has fallen to its lowest level in at least 125 years - marking the largest single-year drop in recorded history. Beyond murders, the nation also saw dramatic reductions in rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults, shooting deaths (fewest since 2015), on-duty law enforcement officer deaths (80-year low), traffic fatalities, and overdose deaths.



Based on a survey of 67 of the nation's largest police departments, Axios listed cities with the largest drops in homicide rates.



Axios said that an analysis of the Major Cities Chiefs Association data found that the biggest decline in homicides were reported in multiple Southern and Sun Belt cities.



Orlando, Florida, ranks first among cities with the largest drops (by 58.3 percent) in homicide rate in the U.S., according to the report.



Tampa, Denver, Prince George's County, Seattle, Honolulu, Albuquerque, Columbus, Washington,D.C., and Baltimore are the other cities in the Top Ten in terms of fall in homicides.



The White House attributed this to President Donald Trump's aggressive, no-nonsense approach to public safety. 'By surging federal resources to Democrat-run cities that had devolved into war zones, removing savage criminal illegals from our streets, supporting police and prosecutors, and rejecting the Radical Left's weakness, President Trump's decisive actions have turned the tide, saved countless lives, and restored peace to communities long abandoned by Democrat politicians who prioritized criminals over citizens,' it said in a statement.



