Reborn Coffee, Inc.: Reborn Coffee Provides Operational Update on Reborn Logistics, Highlighting Operating Income Progress and 2026 Growth Outlook

Reborn Logistics Subsidiary Reports Preliminary Unaudited Q4 2025 Revenue of $2.5 Million and Operating Income of $0.6 Million

Company Targets $15 Million in Reborn Logistics Revenue in 2026

BREA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN) (the "Company"), a leader in the specialty coffee market, today provided a business update on Reborn Logistics, its wholly owned logistics subsidiary established to strengthen supply chain infrastructure and support the Company's expanding domestic and international operations. Following the Company's September 16, 2025, announcement establishing Reborn Logistics, the Company believes the subsidiary will continue to build momentum and supports a two-track platform designed to scale both specialty coffee and logistics in parallel.

Reborn Logistics continues to be led by Mr. Lim Jae Jung, a logistics industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience. Since his appointment, the subsidiary has undertaken a fundamental reset of its operating structure, including cost discipline and process standardization, with the objective of improving operating leverage as volume grows. Management believes the platform is increasingly positioned so that as shipments expand, fixed costs are absorbed more efficiently, and profitability can expand at scale.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Reborn Logistics recorded preliminary unaudited revenue of approximately $2.5 million and operating income of approximately $0.6 million. Based on current trends, including increased shipment volume tied to expanding operations and additional third-party customer activity, Reborn Logistics is expected to generate approximately $15 million in revenue and approximately $1.5 million in operating income in 2026.

"Reborn Logistics was formed to strengthen the backbone of our growth, and we are encouraged by the measurable progress demonstrated in both revenue and operating income," said Jay Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Reborn Coffee. "We remain focused on disciplined execution and delivering results supported by performance metrics and believe our coffee and logistics platform can grow together in a way that improves efficiency and expands profitability as scale increases.

"Our focus has been on building a durable operating system with disciplined costs and consistent execution. With a more stabilized structure in place, we believe additional volume can drive meaningful operating leverage and remain committed to delivering measurable performance, Kim concluded.

Reborn Logistics supports the Company's broader objective of building an integrated supply chain and distribution ecosystem to enhance efficiency, reduce operational friction as store count grows, and support future opportunities across food, beverage, and consumer goods categories.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer focused on delivering high-quality, handcrafted coffee experiences. With a growing global footprint and a dedication to innovation, Reborn is redefining the coffeehouse model through its premium products and technology-forward initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company's independent registered public accounting firm's audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company's ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company's ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

