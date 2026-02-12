Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Shares Latest Update on North America Gold Transaction & Recapitalisation

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / The Board of Directors of Brookmount Gold is pleased to provide this further update on progress of the North America Gold (NAG), spinoff and recapitalization.

In order to dramatically increase the resource profile of the NAG asset portfolio, currently comprising its two US and one Canadian property, the Board has, for some time, been actively assessing additional opportunities for high value targets in North America, including properties with an existing resource under NR 43-101 guidelines. The Board believes that additional project value, "out of the gate" for the public offering and listing of NAG will significantly enhance both the ultimate value of the special dividend shares being made available to Brookmount shareholders and the availability of financing to be deployed in development and ultimately production from these assets.

We are pleased to confirm that we have now identified and received preliminary commitments on an additional 3 high quality projects with significant gold mineralization in situ. One of the projects also has an existing (inactive) antimony mine on the property which can be reactivated in the short term. All three of the new projects are situated in Nevada, USA and have had extensive drilling and sampling undertaken over recent years, with one property having been partially assessed and evaluated pursuant to NI43-101 protocols.

These additions to the NAG resource portfolio will be expedited and an updated and expanded investor presentation is expected to be finalized within the month of February. It is anticipated that the special dividend date will also be finalized this month as NAG's management team moves forward with the practical requirements of the spinoff, including finalization of the asset acquisition documentation, completion of the asset portfolio audit and finalization of underwriting commitments for the public offering and an exchange listing of NAG shares.

As foreshadowed in earlier releases, in conjunction with the spinoff of NAG shares, Brookmount is undergoing a restructuring and recapitalization with shares issued in settlement of commitments, under dilution protection covenants, to the founding shareholders and certain shares being issued pursuant to ownership finalization of the project assets being acquired by NAG from Brookmount. Timely completion of this "housekeeping" process, together with the anticipated speedy closing of our new acquisitions will enable us to complete the NAG spinoff, and importantly the special dividend, at the earliest possible opportunity.

The Board looks forward to further updating our shareholders this month as this exciting transaction moves towards closure.

About Brookmount Gold:

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold is a high-growth gold-producing Company incorporated and listed on OTCMarkets in the United States (OTC:BMXI) (BMXI.US) with operating gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and production assets in North America. The Company is actively looking to secure additional high-quality gold assets with JORC/NI 43-101 verified resources.

Safe Harbor Statements:

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements

relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmount's common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

