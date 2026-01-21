Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Gold's Subsidiary North American Gold Provides Update on The Moosehorn Gold Project.

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / The Board of Directors of Brookmount Gold is pleased to update shareholders on the progress being made at the Company's subsidiary North American Gold's ("NAG") MooseHorn Gold Project.

The MooseHorn Gold Project located in Yukon; Canada consists of approximately 10,643 acres and includes 234 quartz mineral claims. The property's geological settings are very similar to the extremely productive locations nearby; Coffee Creek, Pogo and Fort Knox. The most recent NI 43-101 prepared by Stantec Group, confirmed inferred resources of 39,040 ounces of gold, which at current market prices, equates to approximately $190 million. NAG has ordered an update to the existing NI 43-101 and expects its completion in the coming days.

NAG is completing the positioning of heavy equipment on site including excavators, dozers and dump trucks during the winter months while march access roads are frozen solid. The Moose Horn Gold Project is equipped with established camp facilities, light vehicles including pickup trucks and ATVs and a current fuel inventory of over 37,000 gallons. Most importantly, the property has a reliable water source, and all needed water licenses are in place.

MooseHorn's historical gold production is impressive with approximately 65,640 ounces of placer gold produced since 1978. It's No.1 vein sampling in 1993 averaging 2.2oz per ton. A 24-ton bulk sample from V1 returned 1.8oz per ton. These results and more confirm the presence of "high grade" gold bearing quartz veins.

Errin Kimball, Chief Geologist of North American Gold, commented: "With the pre-positioning of the of all the heavy equipment and needed materials on site and planning the first runs in the early spring, I am very excited to see the first bucket of ore hit the hooper. We are positioning this Company to be a powerhouse in the Gold Mining community, with the Moose Horn Gold Project to start production in the spring with our 2 Alaskan properties to follow."

About Brookmount Gold:

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold is a high-growth gold-producing Company incorporated and listed on OTCMarkets in the United States (OTC:BMXI) (BMXI.US) with operating gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and production assets in North America. The Company is actively looking to secure additional high-quality gold assets with JORC/NI 43-101 verified resources.

Safe Harbor Statements:

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcementsrelating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmounts' common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

Brookmount Gold Corp (Brookmount Explorations, Inc.)

Investor Relations Contact: info@chesapeakegp.com

or 410 825 3930

Website: https://www.brookmountgold.com

Corporate Contact:

corporate@brookmountAu.com

SOURCE: Brookmount Explorations, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/brookmount-golds-subsidiary-north-american-gold-provides-update-on-the-moosehorn-1129318