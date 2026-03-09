Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Gold Announces Key Board Appointment for its North America Gold Subsidiary

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / The Board of Directors of Brookmount Gold is pleased to confirm that Romy Hersham has joined the Board of North America Gold ("NAG") as Executive Director. Romy, who has spent the past several months assisting in the consolidation of Brookmount's North American gold assets into NAG ownership, is a seasoned capital markets professional with significant experience in listed mining exploration companies. At Nova Minerals Limited, he worked closely with the board and management team during the major exploration and expansion phases of its flagship gold asset in North America, supporting capital raisings, investor engagement, and strategic advancement as the project scaled. He has been directly involved in positioning exploration-stage assets for growth and market visibility.

In parallel, he has managed cross-border resource and industrial projects across Asia, coordinating technical, legal, and commercial stakeholders and contributing to transaction structuring and strategic capital deployment. He brings strong commercial discipline, capital markets insight, and a clear focus on long-term shareholder value. Romy holds an honours degree in law (LLb) from Monash University in Melbourne.

CEO of Brookmount Nils Ollquist commented: "We are very pleased that Romy has joined the Board of NAG as it accumulates flagship assets and builds the management team in preparation for listing in 2026. He has key strengths that will be deployed in a number of important areas, including capital raising, project and asset development. Romy is also playing a pivotal role in securing PCAOB based audits of NAG projects, an integral and essential component for filing of a registration statement and execution of the special shareholder dividend to Brookmount shareholders.

We will provide additional updates as the launch and subsequent listing of NAG progress."

About Brookmount Gold:

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold is a high-growth gold-producing Company incorporated and listed on OTC Markets in the United States (OTC:BMXI)(BMXI.US) with operating gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and production assets in North America. The Company is actively looking to secure additional high-quality gold assets with JORC/NI 43-101 verified resources.

Safe Harbor Statements:

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmount's common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

Brookmount Gold Corp (Brookmount Explorations, Inc.)

Investor Relations Contact: info@chesapeakegp.com

or 410 825 3930

Website: https://brookmountau.com/

Corporate Contact:

corporate@brookmountAu.com

Social Links: BrookmountAu X (Formerly Twitter);

https://BrookmountAu.com(@BrookmountAu)

SOURCE: Brookmount Explorations, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/brookmount-gold-announces-key-board-appointment-for-its-north-america-gold-subsid-1145073