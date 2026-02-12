

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A mildly positive sentiment prevails in the crypto markets even as global markets reacted to the robust jobs data from the U.S. released on Wednesday. U.S.-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETF products recorded outflows on Wednesday which limited gains in the digital assets market.



Data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday showed an addition of 130 thousand jobs to payrolls in January, versus 48 thousand in the previous month and market expectations of 70 thousand. The unemployment rate which was expected to remain steady at 4.4 percent however declined to 4.3 percent.



Nevertheless, the U.S. Dollar failed to record emphatic gains. The six-currency index is currently trading flat at 96.84. The index has declined close to 10.3 percent over the past year.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently at $2.32 trillion, gaining 1.3 percent in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume has also increased 11 percent overnight to $109 billion.



Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency has added 1.5 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $68,338.87. The current price is around 46 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 1.6 percent in the past week and is grappling with year-to-date losses of close to 22 percent. The 24-hour trading ranged between $68,650.85 and $65,757.30.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $276 million on Wednesday versus net inflows of $167 million on Tuesday. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) topped with outflows of $93 million.



Ethereum has slipped 1.9 percent overnight as it declined to $1,994.63. The leading alternate coin is now trading 60 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,009.27 and $1,903.69.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has gained one notch to the 79th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $129 million on Wednesday versus net inflows of $14 million on Tuesday. Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) topped with outflows of $67 million.



4th ranked XRP added close to 2 percent overnight to trade at $1.39, around 64 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB jumped 3.4 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $616.52. BNB is trading 55 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana increased 0.37 percent overnight to $81.72. SOL's current price is around 72 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall added 1.2 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2782. The trading price is 38 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin also added 4.9 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.09415. DOGE is now trading 87 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Bitcoin Cash (BCH) recorded an overnight decline of 0.19 percent and is currently trading at $516.15 which is 88 percent below the cryptocurrency's record high $4,355.62 touched on December 20, 2017.



