Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Elevates Commitment to Label Industry as 2026 TLMI Platinum Sponsor

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced its designation as a Platinum Sponsor of the Tag & Label Manufacturers Institute (TLMI) for 2026. This strategic investment underscores Konica Minolta's long-term dedication to the narrow web and label converting industry, positioning the company not just as a technology provider, but as an active, supportive resource for the label and packaging community.

The decision to increase its level of support follows Konica Minolta's recent recognition as a "Leader" in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide High-Speed Digital Label Printers. Through the sponsorship, the company aims to participate more deeply in TLMI's efforts focused on converter education, collaboration and peer-driven industry development.

"Elevating our support of TLMI is an investment in the long-term health and future of label converters, who remain at the heart of this industry's growth," said Kent Wolford, Area Vice President, Packaging and Label, Konica Minolta. "Converters are facing real operational challenges, and need partners who understand their world and are committed to supporting their success. This expanded partnership reflects our deeper commitment to the converter community and the people who rely on our solutions every day."

As a Platinum Sponsor, Konica Minolta will take a more active role in TLMI events and educational programming throughout the year. The sponsorship also aligns with the company's broader effort to position its industrial print technologies-including the AccurioLabel 400 dry-toner digital label press and the JETvarnish 3D Web 400 digital embellishment solution - as part of the evolving tools and resources available to converters.

"Konica Minolta's increased support reinforces the collaborative spirit that drives TLMI and helps ensure converters have access to the resources, knowledge and partnerships needed to navigate an evolving marketplace," said Dale Coates, CEO, TLMI. "We value their commitment to our members and the broader label community and look forward to the impact it will bring in the year ahead."

Explore how Konica Minolta's digital label technologies can enhance efficiency, quality and flexibility in your operation.

About Konica Minolta

