Stallion Uranium Corp.: Stallion Uranium Commences Phase 1 Drilling Program on Moonlite Project in Athabasca Basin

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. - the "Company" or "Stallion ) (TSX-V: STUD OTCQB: STLNF FSE: B76) is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2026 winter diamond drilling program at the Moonlite Project, located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The drill program will target the Coyote Corridor, a large-scale, well-defined structural zone identified through more than a year of integrated geophysical surveys and detailed geological modeling conducted in partnership with Atha Energy Corp. ("Atha Energy") (TSX-V: SASK). The Moonlite Project covers 100%-owned mineral claims as well as claims under option with Atha Energy Corp.

Highlights:

Extensively Defined Target: The Coyote Target is the culmination of over a year of integrated geophysical surveying, geological modeling, and multidisciplinary data integration, resulting in a large, well-defined basement-hosted target for high-grade uranium mineralization.

Compelling Geophysical Signatures: Priority drill targets are characterized by coincident conductors, gravity anomalies, and structural corridors; all features associated with significant uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin.

First-Ever Drill Test of the Coyote Corridor: The Coyote structural corridor is a newly defined structural corridor that has never been drill tested.

Staged Drill Program Underway: 4,000 metres will be drilled utilizing two diamond drill rigs, allowing for results to be incorporated in real time to refine targeting from hole to hole.

Premier Location: The Moonlite Project is located within a highly prospective exploration corridor of the western Athabasca Basin, near multiple world class uranium discoveries and deposits.





Drilling is being carried out by Base Drilling, a drilling contractor with extensive experience operating in northern Saskatchewan and the Athabasca Basin.

"This is the first time Coyote has ever been drilled, and it represents one of the most technically compelling uranium targets I have ever seen," said Matthew Schwab, CEO. "After more than a year of focused geophysical work and modelling, we are now testing a target that shows the same geological signatures seen at several major Athabasca uranium discoveries. With two rigs turning, this program has genuine discovery potential."

Drilling commenced later than originally anticipated due to unseasonably warm January weather, which temporarily delayed winter road construction and equipment mobilization. Site conditions have since improved, allowing drilling to start safely and efficiently.

"Coyote checks the boxes we look for in Athabasca uranium exploration," said Darren Slugoski, VP Exploration. "We see conductive graphitic structures, gravity lows and structural complexity all coinciding in the same corridor. These are the types of features that host uranium deposits elsewhere in the Basin, and this program is designed to test the most favourable parts of that system."

The objective of this program is straightforward: test the most prospective targets of a large, untested structural corridor that displays the key geophysical and geological characteristics associated with high-grade Athabasca uranium deposits.





Figure 1 - Phase 1 2026 Drilling Stages

TDEM Plate Traces Over Ground Gravity Inversion (-25m asl)

The 2026 winter drill program is expected to complete approximately six to eight drill holes targeting gravity low anomalies spatially associated with conductive corridors interpreted to represent graphitic structural zones with potential for uranium alteration. Targeting is focused on areas of interpreted structural complexity, including bends, offsets, and breaks in conductive rocks that may provide favourable pathways for uranium-bearing hydrothermal fluids.

Stallion will provide additional updates as drilling progresses and results become available.

Coyote Target & Exploration Rationale:

The 2026 winter drill program at the Moonlite Project will utilize two diamond drill rigs to complete an estimated six to eight drill holes. The primary focus of the program is to test a series of high-priority target areas defined by recent ground geophysical surveys.

Drill targets are located within gravity low anomalies spatially associated with conductive corridors, which are interpreted to represent graphitic structural zones with potential for uranium alteration. Targeting within these conductive corridors is focused on areas of interpreted structural complexity, including bends, offsets, and breaks in the conductive rocks, which provide favourable pathways and traps for hydrothermal uranium-bearing mineralizing fluids. The Coyote conductive corridor is considered analogous in setting to other productive structural corridors within the Athabasca Basin and represents a priority target for initial drill testing.





Figure 2 - Results of SWML Plate Modeling with EM Plates

50 m asl

About the Base Drilling:

Base Drilling is a Canadian drilling contractor specializing in diamond drilling services for mineral exploration projects. The company has extensive experience operating in remote northern environments and the Athabasca Basin, with a strong track record supporting uranium exploration programs through safe, efficient, and reliable drilling operations.

Qualifying Statement:

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Stallion Uranium have been reviewed and approved by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Slugoski is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Stallion Uranium is working to 'Fuel the Future with Uranium' through the exploration of 1,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones. With a commitment to responsible exploration and cutting-edge technology such as the use of the proprietary Haystack TI technology, Stallion is positioned to play a key role in the future of clean energy.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Matthew Schwab

CEO and Director

Corporate Office:

700 - 838 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, British Columbia,

V6C 0A6

T: 604-551-2360

info@stallionuranium.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

