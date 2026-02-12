Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Josh Weinstein
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Carnival Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4A
Details of the transaction: 1
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") granted in April 2023 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person was eligible to earn from 0-200% of the target amount based on the achievement of certain pre-established performance goals for the 2023-2025 performance period, as certified by the Compensation Committees. These goals were achieved at 170.4% of target, resulting in the vesting of the shares reported herein.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$0.00
Volume(s)
635,820
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
635,820
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-02-10
f)
Place of the transaction
NYSE
4B
Details of the transaction: 2
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with vesting of PBS RSUs granted April 21, 2023.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$33.2151
Volume(s)
250,196
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
250,196
$33.2151
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-02-10
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
4C
Details of the transaction: 3
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of time-based restricted stock units ("TBS RSUs") granted April 21, 2023 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each TBS RSU represented a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The TBS RSUs vest pro-rata in February 2024, 2025 and 2026.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$0.00
Volume(s)
53,306
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
53,306
$0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-02-10
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
4D
Details of the transaction: 4
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
b)
Nature of the transaction
Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with vesting of TBS RSUs granted April 21, 2023.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
$33.2151
Volume(s)
20,976
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
20,976
$33.2151
e)
Date of the transaction
2026-02-10
f)
Place of the transaction
Off Market
Doreen S. Furnari
Company Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87 th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600