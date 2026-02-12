Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
12.02.26 | 17:35
27,340 Euro
+0,40 % +0,110
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,04027,31018:57
26,99027,36018:57
PR Newswire
12.02.2026 17:36 Uhr
Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Josh Weinstein

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4A

Details of the transaction: 1

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") granted in April 2023 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person was eligible to earn from 0-200% of the target amount based on the achievement of certain pre-established performance goals for the 2023-2025 performance period, as certified by the Compensation Committees. These goals were achieved at 170.4% of target, resulting in the vesting of the shares reported herein.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

635,820

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

635,820

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-02-10

f)

Place of the transaction

NYSE

4B

Details of the transaction: 2

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with vesting of PBS RSUs granted April 21, 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$33.2151

Volume(s)

250,196

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

250,196

$33.2151

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-02-10

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

4C

Details of the transaction: 3

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of time-based restricted stock units ("TBS RSUs") granted April 21, 2023 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each TBS RSU represented a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The TBS RSUs vest pro-rata in February 2024, 2025 and 2026.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$0.00

Volume(s)

53,306

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

53,306

$0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-02-10

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

4D

Details of the transaction: 4

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300

b)

Nature of the transaction

Represents shares withheld by the Company to cover taxes associated with vesting of TBS RSUs granted April 21, 2023.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

$33.2151

Volume(s)

20,976

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

20,976

$33.2151

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-02-10

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

Doreen S. Furnari

Company Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87 th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


