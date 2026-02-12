Anzeige
WKN: A2DTEB | ISIN: CH0363463438 | Ticker-Symbol: 19T
Tradegate
12.02.26 | 18:52
4,395 Euro
+4,39 % +0,185
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IDORSIA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IDORSIA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2854,38019:00
4,3004,39519:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 17:58 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Invitation to Idorsia's FY 2025 Financial Reporting webcast and conference call

Idorsia will publish its Full Year 2025 Financial Reporting on Thursday February 26, at 07:00 CET.

An investor webcast and conference call will be held to discuss the results on the same day.

Date:Thursday, February 26, 2026

Time:14:00 CET / 13:00 GMT / 08:00 EST

The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.

Live Webcast (audio + slides):
The live webcast can be accessed from the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com.

Dial-inprocedure for analysts (audio only):
Analysts who would like to ask questions are required to register in advance of the conference using the following link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI7b0c0365d82a453c842b286afe137a3c

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

Attachment

  • Press Release PDF

