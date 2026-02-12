Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: New Discovery of Massive Stibnite (Antimony) on Globex's Bald Hill Property

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report that Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE-ATMY, OTCQB-ATMYF, FSE-K8JO) have announced the discovery of massive stibnite (antimony) on the now labeled Marcus (West) Zone of the Bald Hill property in New Brunswick under option from Globex. The new massive sulphide stibnite zone, now exposed over 25 metres, is thought to be separate from the principal target area of the Main Zone which has been subject to several successful drill program. The new Marcus Zone was exposed on surface by access road construction and will be easily tested by shallow drilling.

"The Antimony Resources 2026 Definition Drilling Program has commenced to delineate the mineralization of the Main Zone at Bald Hill with two drill rigs. A third rig will be added in early February. This drilling is focused on detailed sampling of the Bald Hill Main Zone over a distance of 600 metres and to a depth of 300 metres. It is thought that the proposed drill density will be sufficient to calculate a Maiden Resource for the Bald Hill Project."

Details on the new discovery and works proposed may be accessed by consulting the Antimony Resources February 3, 2026 press release by clicking here.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour.Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
Executive Chairman & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
120 Carlton Street, Unit 219
Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca.


