

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc (HKUOF) announced a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY10.371 billion, or JPY28.37 per share. This compares with JPY256 million, or JPY0.69 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 9.7% to JPY595.323 billion from JPY659.512 billion last year.



Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY10.371 Bln. vs. JPY256 Mln. last year. -EPS: JPY28.37 vs. JPY0.69 last year. -Revenue: JPY595.323 Bln vs. JPY659.512 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 54.93 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 970.000 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News