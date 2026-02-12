

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aerobic activities such as running, swimming, and dancing may serve as a first-line treatment for mild depression and anxiety, according to new research. The findings also suggested that exercising with others may provide even greater mental health benefits.



To reach this conclusion, researchers reviewed data from 63 previously published studies involving nearly 80,000 participants. These studies examined how different types of physical activity affected symptoms of depression and anxiety across various age groups, including pregnant women and new mothers. The activities studied included aerobic exercise, strength training and mind-body practices such as yoga and tai chi.



The analysis found that group-based aerobic exercise was the most effective in reducing symptoms of both depression and anxiety. For anxiety in particular, shorter and lower-intensity programmes lasting a few months appeared to deliver the best results.



Exercises that increase heart rate, such as brisk walking, running, cycling and swimming, showed the strongest impact on depression. Resistance training and yoga were also helpful, but their effects were somewhat smaller. A similar pattern was observed for anxiety, although the overall improvements were more modest.



The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, also highlighted that certain groups benefited more than others. Young adults aged 18 to 30 and women who had recently given birth experienced the greatest improvements in symptoms.



Importantly, all types of exercise were linked to reduced symptoms, whether it was weightlifting, aerobic workouts or mind-body exercises like yoga. For depression, the benefits were greater when people took part in supervised sessions or group fitness classes.



The researchers also found that exercising once or twice a week was nearly as effective for depression as working out more often. In addition, both high-intensity and low-intensity exercise appeared to offer similar mental health benefits.



