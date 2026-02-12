

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daifuku Co., Ltd. (DAIUF) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY78.096 billion, or JPY202.51 per share. This compares with JPY57.086 billion, or JPY147.11 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.3% to JPY660.724 billion from JPY563.228 billion last year.



Daifuku Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



