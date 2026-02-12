

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new travel alert for the Seychelles due to an ongoing virus outbreak. The agency placed the island nation under a 'Level 2' advisory, advising U.S. travelers to take extra precautions if they plan to visit.



The warning follows confirmation of a chikungunya outbreak earlier this month. In response, the CDC is encouraging travelers to consider getting vaccinated against chikungunya before departing for the Seychelles. The agency also advised pregnant women to reconsider travel to the destination.



In addition, health officials recommend taking steps to prevent mosquito bites, as the virus spreads through infected mosquitoes. Suggested precautions include applying insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved clothing and long pants, and choosing accommodations with air conditioning or properly screened windows and doors.



Chikungunya outbreaks have previously been reported in parts of Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, as well as in the Caribbean and regions across the Indian and Pacific Oceans. According to the CDC, vaccination is recommended for those traveling to areas experiencing an active outbreak, including the Seychelles, along with strict mosquito-bite prevention measures.



Last week, a similar chikungunya outbreak alert was issued for people traveling to Suriname. In January 2026, Suriname has reported 137 total chikungunya cases, according to data from the Pan American Health Organization.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News