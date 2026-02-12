

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $341 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $461 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.7% to $2.77 billion from $2.48 billion last year.



Airbnb, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.59 B To $ 2.63 B



