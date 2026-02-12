

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DexCom Inc. (DXCM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $267.3 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $151.7 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.



Excluding items, DexCom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $265.1 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $1.259 billion from $1.113 billion last year.



DexCom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



