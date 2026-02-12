

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $811 million or $0.66 per share, compared to $744 million or $0.70 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter were $1.286 billion, compared to $1.734 billion in the same quarter in 2024.



In the fourth quarter, 10,974 vehicles were produced at Rivian's manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, and 9,745 vehicles were delivered to customers.



