

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $955.8 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $801.0 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.046 billion or $0.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 28.9% to $2.487 billion from $1.930 billion last year.



Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $955.8 Mln. vs. $801.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $2.487 Bln vs. $1.930 Bln last year.



