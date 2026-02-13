Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Bahia Metals Corp. (CSE: BMT) ("Bahia Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into services agreement (the "Agreement") with ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") dated February 12, 2026. Pursuant to the Agreement, ICP will provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The Agreement is for an initial three (3) month term and will be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms unless written notice is provided by either party at least thirty (30) days prior to the applicable renewal date. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP has informed the Company that it does not currently own any securities of the Company, however ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market-making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market-making activities.

ABOUT ICP SECURITIES INC.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

Business Address: 251 Queens Quay East, Suite 204, Toronto, ON, M5A 0X3

Email: david@icpartners.ca

Telephone: 1-647-873-8519

Contact name: David Campbell

ABOUT BAHIA METALS CORP.

Bahia Metals is a mining company focused on advancing its Mangueiros Project, a Nickel Sulphide - Copper Cobalt project which was initially owned and advanced by investors related to Appian Capital Advisory Limited. The Mangueiros Project is in the same state as the Santa Rita Nickel Mine, a producing nickel, copper and cobalt mine funded by Appian Capital Advisory Limited.

The Mangueiros Project is located in the northern region of the mining-friendly Bahia state. The Mangueiros Project has 3,051m of historical drilling into the main target, that indicates the existence of a thick, wide, and continuous near-surface mineralization on an ultramafic intrusion that contains continuous magmatic sulphide mineralization.

Follow us on LinkedIn

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. The words "expected", "will", "will have", "will be", "estimated" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283789

Source: Bahia Metals Corp.