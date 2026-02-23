Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Bahia Metals Corp. (CSE: BMT) ("Bahia Metals" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company advancing the Mangueiros sulphide nickel-copper-cobalt project in Bahia State, Brazil, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference, an invitation-only event being held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Stephen Goodman, CEO, and Tom Pressello, CFO, are scheduled to present on Thursday, March 5th, 2026. They will also be available for investor meetings and will be participating in a panel discussion. "We look forward to presenting at the Centurion One Capital Toronto Growth Conference and meeting with the investor community to discuss Bahia Metals' focus and planned work programs," said Stephen Goodman, CEO of Bahia Metals.

Bahia Metals began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange with the symbol (CSE: BMT) following the successful completion of its $5,750,000 Initial Public Offering, including the full exercise of the overallotment option.

Centurion One Capital 9 th Annual Toronto Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 5th, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

About Bahia Metals Corp.

Bahia Metals Corp. is a mining company focused on advancing its Mangueiros Project, a Nickel Sulphide - Copper Cobalt project located in Bahia State, Brazil.

The company recently completed the requirements to secure 100% of the Mangueiros Project, which was initially owned and advanced by investors related to Appian Capital Advisory Limited.

