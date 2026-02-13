

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Dentsu Group Inc.(DNTUY, 4324.T), a Japanese advertising and public relations company, said on Friday that it has decided to submit a proposal to the Board to record a goodwill impairment of JPY310.1 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.



Commenting on the recent media reports, Dentsu Group said: 'Nikkei reported that the company is expected to record several hundred billion yen in goodwill impairment losses in the fourth quarter of FY2025, that the annual dividend per share for FY2025 will be set at zero, and that a change of its President & Global CEO is planned. However, these matters have not been announced by the company.'



