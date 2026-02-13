

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (DLICY) revealed earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY370.344 billion, or JPY101.36 per share. This compares with JPY353.711 billion, or JPY95.24 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to JPY8.320 trillion from JPY7.839 trillion last year.



Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY370.344 Bln. vs. JPY353.711 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY101.36 vs. JPY95.24 last year. -Revenue: JPY8.320 Tn vs. JPY7.839 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 112.42 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 11.067 T



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News