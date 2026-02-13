

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



Th U.S. dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.3600 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3624.



Against the euro, the Swiss franc and the yen, the greenback advanced to 1.1857, 0.7706 and 153.42 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.1871, 0.7964 and 152.75, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback climbed to 4-day highs of 0.7090 and 0.6036, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 1.3628 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3611.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.35 against the pound, 1.16 against the euro, 0.79 against the franc, 158.00 against the yen, 0.69 against the aussie, 0.59 against the kiwi and 1.37 against the loonie.



