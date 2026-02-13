

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TKOMY) revealed a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY899.272 billion, or JPY470.95 per share. This compares with JPY895.210 billion, or JPY458.47 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to JPY6.674 trillion from JPY6.249 trillion last year.



Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY899.272 Bln. vs. JPY895.210 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY470.95 vs. JPY458.47 last year. -Revenue: JPY6.674 Tn vs. JPY6.249 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 534.61 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.380 T



