The project will support grid stability in the National Electricity Market, strengthening NHOA Energy's long-term commitment to the Australian market

NHOA Energy, global provider of utility-scale energy storage systems, today marked together with EnergyAustralia and Enerven the official project launch of a 245 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Hallett, near the town of Canowie, in South Australia, following the achievement of financial close and the project's transition into the delivery phase.

The milestone was announced today during a project launch ceremony held at the Hallett Power Station, attended by representatives of EnergyAustralia, Enerven, NHOA Energy, government, Traditional Owners and local community stakeholders.

Owned and developed by EnergyAustralia, the Hallett BESS is being built alongside the existing Hallett gas-fired power station and represents the first stage of a broader site development. As delivery partner for Stage 1 of the project, NHOA Energy will supply a Battery Energy Storage System delivering 245 MWh of guaranteed usable energy capacity (50 MW with five hours of storage) at Beginning of Life.

The system is designed as a grid-forming solution capable of providing essential stability services to the National Electricity Market (NEM), including frequency control, grid support, energy arbitrage and participation in NEM market services, strengthening the resilience of South Australia's power system while enabling the continued integration of renewable energy. Hallett BESS leverages existing infrastructure at the Hallett Power Station, minimising the need for new transmission works and reducing land and environmental impacts. Integration of the battery with a live operating energy site is enabled by NHOA Energy's proprietary PROPHET control platform, supporting safe, reliable and coordinated operation of the combined assets.

The project has secured backing under the Australian Government's Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS), a framework designed to reduce investment risk and accelerate the deployment of clean, dispatchable energy capacity, including large-scale battery storage.

Daniel Nugent, Trading and Transition Executive at EnergyAustralia, commented, "By building the battery at Hallett, we're making use of infrastructure that is already there, supporting local jobs and strengthening South Australia's power system at the same time. Financial close means this project is real, funded and now being built and our focus now shifts squarely to disciplined execution and delivery."

"We are proud to support EnergyAustralia in a project that combines advanced grid-forming technology with a strong institutional framework such as the Capacity Investment Scheme, while making smart use of existing infrastructure," said Adrian Marziano, VP Australia Pacific at NHOA Energy, speaking at the official project launch ceremony. "The Hallett BESS represents another important step in strengthening the resilience of the Australian power system while enabling the continued integration of renewable energy."

Commissioning is expected to begin in January 2027, in line with the project's development and testing milestones.

