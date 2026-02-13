Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
13.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
Carnival PLC - Current Report on Form 8-K

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13

CURRENT REPORT ON FORM 8-K

MIAMI (February 12, 2026) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announces that its joint current report on Form 8-K was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2026. As further described in the joint current report on Form 8-K, on February 12, 2026, Carnival plc entered into an amendment to the amended and restated deposit agreement, dated as of April 21, 2003, among the Carnival plc, JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., as depositary, and all holders from time to time of American Depositary Receipts.

A copy of the joint current report on Form 8-K is available on the Carnival Corporation & plc website at www.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com.


