Das Instrument C28 NO0013325506 MORELD ASA NK -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.02.2026

The instrument C28 NO0013325506 MORELD ASA NK -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.02.2026



Das Instrument RPX CA75686Y7028 RED PINE EXPLORATION EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.02.2026

The instrument RPX CA75686Y7028 RED PINE EXPLORATION EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.02.2026



Das Instrument KY7 NO0010215684 AKASTOR ASA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.02.2026

The instrument KY7 NO0010215684 AKASTOR ASA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 16.02.2026





