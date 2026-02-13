

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (NI7.F) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY179.800 billion, or JPY76.66 per share. This compares with JPY125.889 billion, or JPY53.60 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to JPY1.774 trillion from JPY1.638 trillion last year.



Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY179.800 Bln. vs. JPY125.889 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY76.66 vs. JPY53.60 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.774 Tn vs. JPY1.638 Tn last year.



