Dow Jones News
13.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
SWEF: Publication of a Circular containing a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

DJ SWEF: Publication of a Circular containing a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Publication of a Circular containing a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 
13-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
 
(the "Company") (Ticker: SWEF)  

Publication and posting of Circular 
 
and 
 
Timetable for Voluntary Winding Up of the Company and Cancellation of Listing 

The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Fund Limited announces the publication of a circular (the Circular) and 
notice of extraordinary general meeting (the EGM), which has been posted to Shareholders for the purpose of proposing a 
vote on the voluntary winding up of the Company (the Voluntary Winding Up or the Proposal). The detailed reasons for 
and background to the Proposal are set out in the Circular. The Proposal (which is being put to Shareholders as a 
special resolution) requires the approval of not less than 75 percent of the votes cast by Shareholders at the EGM. 

The EGM is to be held at 10.00 a.m. on Friday, 27 February 2026 at 1 Royal Plaza, Royal Avenue, St Peter Port, GY1 2HL, 
Guernsey. A copy of the Circular will shortly be made available on the Company's website at https:// 
starwoodeuropeanfinance.com and submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, where it will be available for inspection 
at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. A copy of the proxy voting form will also be made available 
on the Company's website as detailed above. 

In order to facilitate the implementation of the Proposal, the Company's Shares will be suspended from listing on the 
Official List and from trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange at 7.30 a.m. on 27 February 2026 in 
advance of the EGM. Conditional on the approval of the Voluntary Winding Up by Shareholders at the EGM, the Board 
proposes to appoint Stuart Gardner and Richard Barker of Ernst & Young LLP, Royal Chambers, St. Julians Avenue, St. 
Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4AF as the joint liquidators of the Company (together the Joint Liquidators). The Board will 
continue to manage the Company pending the commencement of the Voluntary Winding Up. All of the Directors (other than 
John Whittle) are expected to resign their office with effect from the appointment of the Joint Liquidators. 

If the Proposal is approved by the requisite majority at the EGM, then immediately upon and with effect from the 
appointment of the Joint Liquidators the powers of the Board will cease and the Joint Liquidators will wind up the 
affairs of the Company. The listing of the Company on the Official List and admission of the Company's Shares to 
trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange will be cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 2 March 2026 
following which the Company's Shares will no longer be tradeable. 

No mechanism to enable the Company's Shares to be traded following cancellation will be made available to Shareholders 
and the Company's Shares will not be transferable once the Voluntary Winding Up commences without the consent of the 
Joint Liquidators. 

The timetable for the Proposal is as follows: 

Publication of the Circular and the Notice of EGM 
 
                                                13 February 2026 

Last day of dealing in the Shares through CREST on a normal rolling two day settlement basis 
 
                                                24 February 2026 

Deadline for receipt of Forms of Proxy and transmission of electronic proxy instructions for 
the EGM 
 
                                               10.00 a.m. on 25 February 
                                                2026 

Close of Register of Members, Record Date for participation in the Voluntary Winding Up and 
settlement of Shares disabled in CREST 
 
                                               6.00 p.m. on 26 February 
                                                2026 

Suspension of Shares from listing on the Official List and from trading on the Main Market 
 
                                               7.30 a.m. on 27 February 
                                                2026 

Extraordinary General Meeting 
 
                                               10.00 a.m. on 27 February 
                                                2026 

Appointment of Joint Liquidators 
 
                                                27 February 2026 

Cancellation of the listing of the Shares on the Official List and of the trading of the 
Shares on the Main Market 
                                               8.00 a.m. on 2 March 2026

If any of the above times and/or dates change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Shareholders by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service. All times are references to London time. All events in the above timetable following the EGM are conditional upon the approval of the Voluntary Winding Up.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning set out in the Circular.

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

+44 (0) 203 5303 630

Duke Le Prevost

Starwood Capital

+44 (0) 20 7016 3655

Duncan MacPherson

Jefferies International Limited

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Gaudi Le Roux

Harry Randall

Ollie Nott

Buchanan

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Helen Tarbet

Henry Wilson

Samuel Adams

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00BW9KGG29 
Category Code: NOG 
TIDM:     SWEF 
LEI Code:   5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
Sequence No.: 418001 
EQS News ID:  2275818 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2275818&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
