

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. (KNBWY.PK) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY147.542 billion, or JPY182.13 per share. This compares with JPY58.214 billion, or JPY71.86 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to JPY2.433 trillion from JPY2.338 trillion last year.



Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY147.542 Bln. vs. JPY58.214 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY182.13 vs. JPY71.86 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.433 Tn vs. JPY2.338 Tn last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News