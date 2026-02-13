Lonza Group AG
Basel, Switzerland, 13 February 2026 - Today, the Lonza Board of Directors announced the nomination of Sami Atiya as an Independent Member of the Board. The Board will propose Sami's election to shareholders at the Lonza Group Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2026. Subject to his election at the AGM, Sami will also be appointed a member of the Strategy and Innovation Committee.
About Lonza
Lonza is one of the world's largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, our global team of approximately 20,000 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. We support our customers in bringing life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing.
