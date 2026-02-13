Lemonsoft Oyj: Inside information: Lemonsoft Oyj acquires a majority stake in Jakamo Osakeyhtiö

Lemonsoft Oyj | Inside Information | February 13, 2026 at 10:00:00 EET

Lemonsoft acquires a 76% ownership stake in Jakamo Osakeyhtiö, a software company specialising in industrial procurement processes. Through the transaction, Lemonsoft strengthens its offering for industrial manufacturing customers by providing additional opportunities to streamline procurement and supply chain collaboration as well as improve supply chain transparency and information flow. Lemonsoft Oyj and the shareholders of Jakamo Osakeyhtiö have signed the share purchase agreement on 13 February 2026 and the transaction is expected to be completed on 2 March 2026.

Jakamo develops a cloud-based SaaS platform for supplier collaboration, connecting industrial manufacturing companies and their supplier networks in a shared operating environment. The company has approximately 50 customers, through which the platform is used by a network of more than 4,000 subcontractors. The solution enables suppliers to collaborate with multiple customers through a single platform, which differs from separate supplier portals and EDI connections.

The purchase price for the acquired 76% ownership stake is approximately EUR 3.9 million and the net debt-free enterprise value of the target (100%) is approximately EUR 5.6 million. Of the purchase price, approximately EUR 3.5 million will be paid at closing and approximately EUR 0.4 million as a deferred purchase price in early 2027. The purchase price will be paid fully in cash and the transaction will be financed with a bank loan. The agreement includes an option to acquire the remaining 24% of the shares during 2028 and 2029.

In addition, the parties have agreed on an additional purchase price based on the year 2026, which is based on the company's revenue growth and profitability. The maximum additional purchase price is EUR 1.9 million and, if realised, it will be paid fully in cash in early 2027.

Jakamo employs approximately 20 experts in Finland. According to Finnish accounting standards (FAS), Jakamo's net sales for the financial year 1 January 2025 - 31 December 2025 were approximately EUR 2.0 million and EBITDA was 9.6% of net sales. Over 90% of the company's net sales is recurring. Jakamo's balance sheet total for the financial year was approximately EUR 1.3 million.

Jakamo will be reported as part of the Lemonsoft Group as of the completion of the transaction. Jakamo's current CEO Jarl Matti Anttila will continue as CEO and the organisation will continue to operate in its current form as a subsidiary of Lemonsoft Oyj.

Lemonsoft will publish its financial guidance for 2026 in connection with the financial statement release to be published on 19 February 2026.

"Industrial manufacturing customers are increasingly looking for benefits that extend beyond internal processes to smooth collaboration and transparency across the supplier network. Jakamo naturally connects supplier networks across Lemonsoft's core customer base and strengthens our ability to help customers improve procurement and supply chain operations. I warmly welcome the entire Jakamo team to Lemonsoft," comments Alpo Luostarinen, CEO of Lemonsoft Oyj.

"This is first and foremost great news for our customers. Jakamo will continue with the same team and operating model, while now being supported by Lemonsoft's expertise, resources, and technological strength. For our customers, this will be reflected in a faster pace of development, stronger technological capabilities, and an even more innovative product that supports their day-to-day work and decision-making. Joining forces with Lemonsoft gives us excellent conditions to accelerate Jakamo's development to the next level as part of a growing and strong software group," says Jarl Matti Anttila, CEO of Jakamo.

Jakamo's key financial figures for 2024-2025

EUR million 2025 2024 ARR 2.0 1.6 Revenue 2.0 1.6 EBITDA 0.2 0.2 EBIT 0.0 0.1 Balance sheet total 1.3 1.3

Lemonsoft Oyj

Board of Directors

Further information

Alpo Luostarinen

CEO

alpo.luostarinen@lemonsoft.fi

+358 50 911 3507

Mari Erkkilä

CFO

mari.erkkila@lemonsoft.fi

+358 40 768 1415

Certified Adviser:

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, +358 50 520 4098

About Us

Lemonsoft is a Finnish software company that designs, develops and sells ERP software solutions to streamline its customers' processes across different business lines and administration. The extensive offering of software solutions and related services enables the Company to provide its customers with holistic service. The Company's standardised and scalable software solutions are delivered mainly from the cloud and are based on the SaaS model in which customers pay a monthly service fee for the use of the software. The Company operates in the ERP software market in Finland primarily as a service provider for SMEs. The Company's customer base consists of customers from especially industrial manufacturing, wholesale and retail, professional services automation, construction and accounting.