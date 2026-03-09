NOTICE 9 MARCH 2026 SHARES

THE SHARES OF LEMONSOFT PLC GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

Rite LS SPV AB announced on 6 March 2026 that it has an obligation to launch a mandatory public tender offer for the shares in Lemonsoft Plc.

Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Lemonsoft Plc observation status on the grounds of the of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 6.3.1 article (e).

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 6.3.1 article (e): "the Issuer is subject to a public takeover offer or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover offer in respect of the Issuer".

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260