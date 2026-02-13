Teleste Oyj: Teleste establishes a new share-based long-term incentive program

Teleste Corporation

TELESTE ESTABLISHES A NEW SHARE-BASED LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PROGRAM



The Board of Directors of Teleste Corporation has decided to establish a new share-based program that includes three new share-based incentive plans (LTI 2026 Program) for the key employees of Teleste.

The objective of LTI 2026 Program is to align goals and interests of the key employees and Teleste shareholders by creating a long-term equity interest for the key employees and, thus, to increase the company value in the long term as well as to drive performance culture, to retain key employees and to offer the key employees competitive performance-based compensation.

The Board of Directors has approved approximately 40 key employees as eligible for participating in the LTI 2026 Program.

Matching Share Plan

The Matching Share Plan 2026 consists of one matching period, covering the financial period of 2026-2028.

In the plan, the target group is given an opportunity to receive matching shares for their personal investment in Teleste Corporation shares. The rewards based on the plan will be paid after the end of the matching period.

The gross rewards to be paid on the basis of the matching period 2026-2028 correspond to an approximate maximum total of 115,500 Teleste shares. The current aggregate maximum monetary value of the matching period 2026-2028, estimated based on the average share price of the last trading day preceding the date hereof and assuming that the eligible participants fulfil the aforementioned investment requirement in full, is approximately 431,970 euros.

Performance Share Plan

The Performance Share Plan 2026 consists of one performance period, covering the financial period of 2026-2028.

In the plan, the target group is given an opportunity to earn Teleste Corporation shares based on performance. The potential rewards based on the plan will be paid after the end of the performance period.

During the performance period 2026-2028, the rewards are based on the Group's cumulative earnings per Share (EPS) for the financial period 2026-2028 and Total Shareholder Value (TSR) of the Teleste shares for the financial period 2026-2028.

The gross rewards to be paid on the basis of the performance period 2026-2028 correspond to an approximate maximum total of 693,000 Teleste shares. In order to be eligible to participate in the performance period, a person must participate in the matching period 2026-2028 of the Matching Share Plan. The current aggregate maximum monetary value of the performance period 2026-2028, estimated based on the average share price of the last trading day preceding the date hereof and assuming that the eligible participants fulfil the aforementioned investment requirement for the matching period 2026-2028 of the Matching Share Plan in full, is approximately 2,591,820 euros.

Restricted Share Plan

The Restricted Share Plan is intended to be used as a tool in situations seen necessary by the Board of Directors and CEO, for example ensuring retention of key talents to the Company, attracting new talent or other specific situations determined by the Board.

The gross rewards to be allocated during 2026-2027 on the basis of the restricted share plan correspond to the value of maximum 100,000 Teleste shares. The current aggregate maximum monetary value of the restricted share plan 2026-2028, estimated based on the average share price of the last trading day preceding the date hereof is approximately 374,000 euros.

General

The rewards will be paid partly in Teleste Corporation shares and partly in cash. The cash proportions of the rewards are intended for covering taxes and tax-related expenses arising from the rewards to the participants. In general, no reward is paid if the participant's employment or director contract terminates before the reward payment.

The Board of Directors anticipates that no new shares will be issued in connection with the LTI 2026 Program and, therefore, the LTI 2026 Program will have no dilutive effect on the number of the Teleste's registered shares.

Rewards under the Performance Share Plan and the Matching Share Plan will be reduced if the maximum limits set by the Board of Directors for the vesting and performance periods 2026-2028 are reached or exceeded.

Teleste Corporation

