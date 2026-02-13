Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DSKU | ISIN: SE0016799068 | Ticker-Symbol: OX0
Frankfurt
13.02.26 | 08:27
0,666 Euro
-3,20 % -0,022
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEAMMWAVE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEAMMWAVE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2026 07:30 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BeammWave AB: BeammWave publishes Year-End Report for 2025

Closing 2025 with Operational Precision

BeammWave AB's Year-End report for 2025 is now available on the Company's website beammwave.com/investors/financial-reports/.

We are entering 2026 with a clear operational focus and the right infrastructure in place. Our priority is not to be everything to everyone, but to execute with precision on the partnerships and milestones that truly drive volume production and long-term value creation, CEO of BeammWave.

Highlights during the fourth quarter

  • BeammWave held a Product & Technology Briefing
  • BeammWave presented at Stora Aktiedagarna
  • Optimized our cost structure while expanding our headquarters to accommodate our rapidly growing team
  • Joined the GSA FWA Forum and expanded our 3GPP contributions in preparation for the upcoming 6G standards
  • Surpassed 6,000 LinkedIn followers, reflecting our increasing influence within the global tech ecosystem

After the period end

  • BeammWave Returns to the Lejonkulan Podcast

Period October-December 2025
- Net sales was SEK 0K (0)
- Operating profit/loss was SEK -8,883K (-7,149K)
- Profit/loss before tax was SEK -8,542K (-6,990K)
- Earnings per share was SEK -0.24 (-0.30)
- Solvency was 95 (89) %

Period January-December 2025
- Net sales was SEK 2,593K (1,066K)
- Operating profit/loss was SEK -25,229K (-23,202K)
- Profit/loss before tax was SEK -24,802K (-22,847K)
- Earnings per share was SEK -0.71 (-1.22)
- Solvency was 95 (89) %

For further information, please contact:
Stefan Svedberg, CEO
+46 (0) 10 641 45 85
info@beammwave.com

About Us
BeammWave AB are experts in communication solutions for frequencies over 24GHz. The company is building a solution intended for 5G and 6G, in the form of a radio chip with antenna and associated algorithms. The company's approach with digital beamforming is unique and patented, with the aim of delivering a solution with higher performance at a lower cost. The company's Class B shares (BEAMMW B) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

Image Attachments
Stefan Svedberg

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.