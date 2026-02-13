BeammWave AB: BeammWave publishes Year-End Report for 2025

Closing 2025 with Operational Precision
BeammWave AB's Year-End report for 2025 is now available on the Company's website beammwave.com/investors/financial-reports/.
We are entering 2026 with a clear operational focus and the right infrastructure in place. Our priority is not to be everything to everyone, but to execute with precision on the partnerships and milestones that truly drive volume production and long-term value creation, CEO of BeammWave.
Highlights during the fourth quarter
- BeammWave held a Product & Technology Briefing
- BeammWave presented at Stora Aktiedagarna
- Optimized our cost structure while expanding our headquarters to accommodate our rapidly growing team
- Joined the GSA FWA Forum and expanded our 3GPP contributions in preparation for the upcoming 6G standards
- Surpassed 6,000 LinkedIn followers, reflecting our increasing influence within the global tech ecosystem
After the period end
- BeammWave Returns to the Lejonkulan Podcast
Period October-December 2025
- Net sales was SEK 0K (0)
- Operating profit/loss was SEK -8,883K (-7,149K)
- Profit/loss before tax was SEK -8,542K (-6,990K)
- Earnings per share was SEK -0.24 (-0.30)
- Solvency was 95 (89) %
Period January-December 2025
- Net sales was SEK 2,593K (1,066K)
- Operating profit/loss was SEK -25,229K (-23,202K)
- Profit/loss before tax was SEK -24,802K (-22,847K)
- Earnings per share was SEK -0.71 (-1.22)
- Solvency was 95 (89) %
For further information, please contact:
Stefan Svedberg, CEO
+46 (0) 10 641 45 85
info@beammwave.com
About Us
BeammWave AB are experts in communication solutions for frequencies over 24GHz. The company is building a solution intended for 5G and 6G, in the form of a radio chip with antenna and associated algorithms. The company's approach with digital beamforming is unique and patented, with the aim of delivering a solution with higher performance at a lower cost. The company's Class B shares (BEAMMW B) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.
