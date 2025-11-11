BeammWave AB: BeammWave publishes Interim Report for January-September 2025

Time to show what we're made of!

BeammWave AB's Interim Report for January-September 2025 is now available on the Company's website beammwave.com/investors/financial-reports/.

We stand stronger than ever, with great opportunities ahead, an amazing team, and a foundation built on trust, transparency, and consistent progress. The stars are aligned, now it's up to us, says Stefan Svedberg, CEO of BeammWave.

Highlights during the third quarter

Adam Andersson was appointed VP of Business Development and Sales at BeammWave

BeammWave and Nitto Denko entered into a Joint Development Agreement

Successfully completed a rights issue of SEK 65 million subscribed to 160.8%

Successfully completed a directed issue of SEK 20 million bringing onboard 3 new strong owners The two issues gave the company net cash contribution of approximately SEK 79 million



Period July-September 2025

- Net sales was SEK 0K (0)

- Operating profit/loss was SEK -7,575K (-6,082K)

- Profit/loss before tax was SEK -7,571K (-5,980K)

- Earnings per share was SEK -0.23 (-0.27)

- Solvency was 96 (90) %

Period January-September 2025

- Net sales was SEK 2,593K (1,066K)

- Operating profit/loss was SEK -16,347K (-16,053K)

- Profit/loss before tax was SEK -16,260K (-15,858K)

- Earnings per share was SEK -0.50 (-0.93)

- Solvency was 96 (90) %

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Svedberg, CEO

+46 (0) 10 641 45 85

info@beammwave.com

About Us

BeammWave AB are experts in communication solutions for frequencies over 24GHz. The company is building a solution intended for 5G and 6G, in the form of a radio chip with antenna and associated algorithms. The company's approach with digital beamforming is unique and patented, with the aim of delivering a solution with higher performance at a lower cost. The company's Class B shares (BEAMMW B) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

Image Attachments

BeammWave