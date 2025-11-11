BeammWave AB: BeammWave publishes Interim Report for January-September 2025

Time to show what we're made of!
BeammWave AB's Interim Report for January-September 2025 is now available on the Company's website beammwave.com/investors/financial-reports/.
We stand stronger than ever, with great opportunities ahead, an amazing team, and a foundation built on trust, transparency, and consistent progress. The stars are aligned, now it's up to us, says Stefan Svedberg, CEO of BeammWave.
Highlights during the third quarter
- Adam Andersson was appointed VP of Business Development and Sales at BeammWave
- BeammWave and Nitto Denko entered into a Joint Development Agreement
- Successfully completed a rights issue of SEK 65 million subscribed to 160.8%
- Successfully completed a directed issue of SEK 20 million bringing onboard 3 new strong owners
- The two issues gave the company net cash contribution of approximately SEK 79 million
Period July-September 2025
- Net sales was SEK 0K (0)
- Operating profit/loss was SEK -7,575K (-6,082K)
- Profit/loss before tax was SEK -7,571K (-5,980K)
- Earnings per share was SEK -0.23 (-0.27)
- Solvency was 96 (90) %
Period January-September 2025
- Net sales was SEK 2,593K (1,066K)
- Operating profit/loss was SEK -16,347K (-16,053K)
- Profit/loss before tax was SEK -16,260K (-15,858K)
- Earnings per share was SEK -0.50 (-0.93)
- Solvency was 96 (90) %
For further information, please contact:
Stefan Svedberg, CEO
+46 (0) 10 641 45 85
info@beammwave.com
About Us
BeammWave AB are experts in communication solutions for frequencies over 24GHz. The company is building a solution intended for 5G and 6G, in the form of a radio chip with antenna and associated algorithms. The company's approach with digital beamforming is unique and patented, with the aim of delivering a solution with higher performance at a lower cost. The company's Class B shares (BEAMMW B) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.
