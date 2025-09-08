Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BEAMMW B BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0025817638 Order Book: 418267 Market Segment: First North STO

At the request of Beammwave AB, the last trading day in Beammwave AB's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2025-09-12 to 2025-09-11.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB