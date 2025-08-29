BeammWave AB: BeammWave's rights issue heavily oversubscribed

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, ANNOUNCED OR PUBLISHED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE IN VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE REGULATIONS OR REQUIRE FURTHER REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE SEE THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

BeammWave AB (publ) ("BeammWave" or the "Company") today announced the final outcome of the Company's rights issue of Class B shares of a maximum of approximately SEK 65.0 million, which was announced on 4 August 2025 based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 14 May 2025 (the "Rights Issue"). The outcome shows that 8,273,675 Class B shares, corresponding to approximately 89.1 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for with subscription rights. In addition, subscription applications for 6,661,015 Class B shares, corresponding to approximately 71.7 percent of the Rights Issue, have been received for subscription of shares without subscription rights. Together, the subscriptions with subscription rights and subscription applications without subscription rights constitute approximately 160.8 percent of the Rights Issue. Consequently, none of the guarantee commitments that the Company received in connection with the Rights Issue will be exercised. The Rights Issue will provide the Company with proceeds of approximately SEK 65.0 million before deduction of issue costs attributable to the Rights Issue.

On August 4, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company resolved, based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company on May 14, 2025, to carry out a new issue of Class B shares of a maximum of approximately SEK 65.0 million with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The subscription price in the Rights Issue was SEK 7.00 per Class B share. The subscription period for the Rights Issue lasted until August 27, 2025.

Final outcome of the Rights Issue

The rights issue amounted to a maximum of 9,288,869 Class B shares, corresponding to approximately SEK 65.0 million. The final outcome shows that 8,273,675 Class B shares, corresponding to approximately 89.1 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for with subscription rights. In addition, applications have been received for subscription of 6,661,015 Class B shares without subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 71.7 percent. Thus, a total of 14,934,690 B shares were subscribed for in the Rights Issue, which corresponds to a total of approximately 160.8 percent of the offering. The final outcome thus shows that none of the guarantee commitments that the Company received in connection with the Rights Issue will be exercised. The Rights Issue will provide BeammWave with proceeds of approximately SEK 65.0 million before deduction of issue costs attributable to the Rights Issue.

Notice of allocation

Those who have subscribed for Class B shares without subscription rights will be allotted Class B shares in accordance with the principles set out in the simplified information document published by the Company on August 8, 2025. Notification of any allotment of Class B shares, subscribed for without subscription rights, will be given by sending allotment notices in the form of a settlement note and these are expected to be sent out as soon as possible. Subscribed and allotted Class B shares shall be paid in cash in accordance with the instructions on the settlement note. Investors who have subscribed for the Rights Issue via a nominee will receive notification of allotment in accordance with the respective nominees' procedures. Only those who have been allotted Class B shares will be announced.

Trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA)

Trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) will take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market until the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, which is expected to take place in week 37, 2025. The shares will thereafter be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker BEAMMW B as soon as possible after completion of the conversion.

Changes in the number of shares and share capital and dilution

Through the Rights Issue, the number of Class B shares in BeammWave will increase by 9,288,869, from 26,985,156 Class B shares to 36,274,025 Class B shares. BeammWave also has 4,597,000 Class A shares outstanding, which means that the total number of shares in the Company will increase from 31,582,156 shares to 40,871,025 shares. The share capital will increase by a maximum of approximately SEK 918,071.13, from approximately SEK 3,121,441.99 to approximately SEK 4,039,513.12. For existing shareholders who do not participate in the Rights Issue, the Rights Issue entails a dilution effect of approximately 22.7 percent of the total number of shares in the Company.

Comments from BeammWave's CEO, Stefan Svedberg

"I would like to extend a warm thank you to all our existing and new shareholders for your support in this forward-looking capital raise. The high subscription rate through both the exercise of subscription rights and subscription without preferential rightis a clear sign of confidence in our strategy and future journey where we are now set to create volume production. Your commitment is crucial as we now take the step to industrialize BeammWave's technology." says BeammWave's CEO, Stefan Svedberg.

About BeammWave

BeammWave AB operates in miniaturized communication solutions for frequencies above 24 GHz. The company is building a chip-based solution intended for the next generation of 5G and 6G, in the form of a radio chip with antenna and associated algorithms. The company's approach to digital beamforming is unique and patented, with the aim of delivering digital communication with higher performance at a lower cost. The company's Class B share (BEAMMW B) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

Forward-looking statements

This information is information that BeammWave is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-29 17:31 CEST.