BeammWave AB: BeammWave publishes information document for the rights issue

BeammWave AB (publ) ("BeammWave" or the "Company") publishes an information document (the "Information Document") in relation to the preferential rights issue of shares resolved by the board of directors on 4 August 2025, pursuant to authorization granted by the annual general meeting of the Company held on 14 May 2025 (the "Rights Issue"). The information document, which is available in Swedish only, is available on the Company's website, www.beammwave.com. The information document will also be made available on Nordic Issuing AB's website, www.nordic-issuing.se.

On 4 August 2025, the board of directors of the Company resolved, pursuant to the authorization granted by the annual general meeting of the Company held on 14 May 2025, to carry out a new issue of Class B shares of a maximum of approximately SEK 65 million, before deduction of issue costs, with preferential rights for existing shareholders. Complete information, terms and conditions regarding the Rights Issue can be found in the Information Document. The Information Document are available on BeammWave's website, www.beammwave.com, and will also be made available on Nordic Issuing AB's website, www.nordic-issuing.se. For subscription without preferential rights, the special application form will be available on the respective websites during the subscription period.

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has prepared the Information Document in accordance with Article 1.4 db Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (the 'Prospectus Regulation'). The information document has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of appendix IX to the Prospectus Regulation. The Information Document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, however, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has not reviewed or approved the Information Document. Each investor is encouraged to make their own assessment of whether it is appropriate to invest in the Company.

Preliminary timetable

The timetable below for the Rights Issue is preliminary and subject to change.

Record date in the Rights Issue August 11, 2025 Trading in subscription rights August 13-22, 2025 Subscription period August 13-27, 2025 Trading in the BTA (paid subscribed B shares) August 13 - week 37, 2025 Announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue August 29, 2025

Advisors

North Point Securities is acting as financial advisor in connection with the Rights Issue. Advokatfirman Delphi is acting as legal advisor and Nordic Issuing is acting as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Svedberg, CEO

+46 (0) 10 641 45 85

info@beammwave.com

About BeammWave

BeammWave AB operates in miniaturized communication solutions for frequencies above 24 GHz. The company is building a chip-based solution intended for the next generation of 5G and 6G, in the form of a radio chip with antenna and associated algorithms. The company's approach to digital beamforming is unique and patented, with the aim of delivering digital communication with higher performance at a lower cost. The company's Class B share (BEAMMW B) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

