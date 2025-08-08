BeammWave AB: BeammWave receives additional top guarantee commitments of approximately SEK 8.5 million in the rights issue

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, ANNOUNCED OR PUBLISHED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE IN VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE REGULATIONS OR REQUIRE FURTHER REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE SEE THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

BeammWave AB (publ) ("BeammWave" or the "Company") has entered into additional agreements for top guarantee commitments amounting to approximately SEK 8.5 million in the rights issue of class B shares of approximately SEK 65 million before issue costs, of which the subscription period commences on August 13, 2025 and ends on August 27, 2025 (the "Rights Issue"). Thus, the Rights Issue is covered to 100 percent by subscription and guarantee commitments. The additional top guarantee commitments may be utilized if the Rights Issue is not fully subscribed.

The Rights Issue is already covered by subscription commitments of approximately SEK 1.7 million and guarantee commitments of SEK 54.8 million, corresponding to approximately 87 percent of the Rights Issue. Through these additional agreements regarding top guarantee commitments totaling approximately SEK 8.5 million, corresponding to approximately 13 percent of the Rights Issue, 100 percent of the issue proceeds of approximately SEK 65 million in the Rights Issue are now covered by subscription and guarantee commitments.

These additional top guarantee commitments may be utilized in the event that the Rights Issue is not fully subscribed, in accordance with previous top guarantee agreements. Previously entered bottom guarantee commitments shall primarily be used if the Rights Issue is subscribed to less than approximately 62 percent.

The additional top guarantee commitments have been entered into Crafoord Capital Partners AB and Rune Löderup as well as by existing shareholders in the Company consisting of Mikael Mäkilä and Lars Åkerman. Mikael Mäkilä and Lars Åkerman have in connection with their agreement on top guarantees committed to subscribe for class B shares corresponding to their respective shareholders' share pro rata in the Rights Issue.

As previously communicated, no compensation will be paid for the subscription commitments. There will be a compensation of 12 percent in cash or 14 percent in the form of newly issued class B-shares in BeammWave of the guaranteed amount for the bottom guarantee commitments and a compensation of 14 percent in cash or 16 percent in the form of newly issued class B-shares in BeammWave of the guaranteed amount for the top-guarantee commitments. The board of directors intends to resolve on a directed issue of shares to the guarantors who choose to receive guarantee compensation in the form of newly issued shares, whereby it will be done at the same subscription price as in the Rights Issue.

The subscription and guarantee commitments are not secured by bank guarantees, escrow funds, pledges or in any other way to ensure that the proceeds covered by the commitments will be provided to the Company.

North Point Securities is acting as financial advisor in connection with the Rights Issue. Advokatfirman Delphi is acting as legal advisor and Nordic Issuing is acting as issuing agent in connection with the Rights Issue

About BeammWave

BeammWave AB operates in miniaturized communication solutions for frequencies above 24 GHz. The company is building a chip-based solution intended for the next generation of 5G and 6G, in the form of a radio chip with antenna and associated algorithms. The company's approach to digital beamforming is unique and patented, with the aim of delivering digital communication with higher performance at a lower cost. The company's class B share (BEAMMW B) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

