Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales in January

Kesko's sales increased by 3.8% in January, or by 0.8% in comparable terms.

"Kesko's sales increased by 3.8% in January, and sales grew in all divisions. In the grocery trade division, Kesko's sales to K Group grocery stores increased by 1.2%, and the retail sales of K Group grocery stores grew clearly stronger than wholesale sales in January. In the building and technical trade division, sales grew in Finland and Denmark. In the car trade division, sales grew in used cars. The number of delivery days was down by 1 year-on-year in all businesses apart from sales to K Group grocery stores," says Kesko's President and CEO Jorma Rauhala.

Sales for the grocery trade division totalled €510.3 million in January, up by 1.2%. Sales to K Group grocery stores increased by 1.2%. Sales in K-Citymarket's home and speciality goods trade (non-food) increased. Kespro's sales decreased by 4.6%.

Sales for the building and technical trade division totalled €357.6 million in January, up by 8.2%. In comparable terms, division sales decreased by 0.2%. Sales in building and home improvement trade increased by 19.0%, while in comparable terms, sales increased by 1.7%. In Denmark, Roslev Trælasthandel A/S has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S as of 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/‍S as of 1 June 2025. Sales in technical trade decreased by 1.6% in comparable terms. Sales for the division increased in comparable terms by 1.5% in Finland and 1.4% in Denmark, and decreased by 0.8% in Norway and 9.8% in Sweden. Sales in Sweden were impacted by restructuring in technical trade.

Sales for the car trade division totalled €104.7 million in January, representing an increase of 2.3%. Car trade sales grew by 1.4%; sales decreased in new cars and services, and increased in used cars. Sports trade sales increased by 8.6%.

Kesko Group sales in January 2026 totalled €970.6 million, representing an increase of 3.8%.

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January 2026:

January 2026 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 418.5 +2.5 +2.5 Kespro 91.8 -4.6 -4.6 Grocery trade, total 510.3 +1.2 +1.2 Building and home improvement trade 183.1 +19.0 +1.7 Technical trade 180.2 -1.0 -1.6 Building and technical trade, total 357.6 +8.2 -0.2 Car trade 91.3 +1.4 +1.4 Sports trade 13.4 +8.6 +8.6 Car trade, total 104.7 +2.3 +2.3 Common functions and eliminations -2.1 Grand total 970.6 +3.8 +0.8 Finland, total 764.5 +1.4 +1.4 Other countries, total 206.1 +13.6 -1.6 Grand total 970.6 +3.8 +0.8

Change % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments completed.

The reported sales for Kesko Group include the acquisitions and divestments completed in 2025 in accordance with the dates of completion. In Denmark, Roslev Trælasthandel A/S has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S as of 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/S as of 1 June 2025.

Number of delivery days in January 2026 compared to January 2025

January Grocery trade 0 Kespro -1 Building and technical trade, Finland -1 Building and technical trade, Sweden -1 Building and technical trade, Norway -1 Building and technical trade, Denmark -1 Car trade service business -1

Saturdays are wholesale delivery days in grocery trade but not in Kespro, building and technical trade, or the car trade service business. Delivery days do not have a marked impact on new or used car sales. Under normal circumstances, one delivery day has an approximately 2-4 percentage point impact on Kesko's monthly sales, depending on the division.

Kesko publishes advance information on the retail sales of K Group stores quarterly in connection with interim reports.

