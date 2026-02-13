

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation moderated further in January to the lowest level in just over a year, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 3.4 percent increase in December.



Further, this was the weakest inflation rate since December 2024, when prices had risen 2.1 percent.



Transport charges were 1.4 percent less expensive compared to last year, while food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.4 percent. Costs related to home furnishings, household equipment, and daily home maintenance dropped 0.4 percent.



Prices for consumer goods grew by 1.9 percent, and those for services surged by 6.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rebounded 1.5 percent after falling 0.1 percent in December.



