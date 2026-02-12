Flowers Foods, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) today reported financial results for the company's 13-week fourth quarter and 53-week fiscal year ended January 3, 2026.

Fourth Quarter Summary:

Compared to the prior year fourth quarter where applicable

Net sales(1) increased 11.0% to $1.233 billion as the extra week, Simple Mills acquisition benefit, and higher price/mix more than offset volume declines.

Net income decreased $110.2 million to a net loss of $67.1 million, primarily due to a $136.0 million non-cash impairment of intangible assets. Adjusted net income(2) decreased 1.5% to $45.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) increased 14.7% to $117.4 million, representing 9.5% of net sales, a 30-basis point increase.

Diluted EPS decreased $0.52 to a net loss per share of $0.32. Adjusted diluted EPS(2) was consistent with the prior year period at $0.22. The additional week contributed $0.02.

Simple Mills contributed $57.5 million in net sales, net loss of $6.2 million, $6.3 million to adjusted EBITDA(2), and ($0.03) to diluted EPS(2).

Fiscal 2025 Summary:

Compared to the prior year where applicable

Net sales(1) increased 3.0% to $5.256 billion as the 53rd week and Simple Mills acquisition benefit more than offset volume declines and lower price/mix.

Net income decreased 66.2% to $83.8 million, representing 1.6% of sales, a 330-basis point decrease, primarily due to a $136.0 million non-cash impairment of intangible assets. Adjusted net income(2) decreased 14.7% to $231.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) decreased 0.6% to $535.2 million, representing 10.2% of net sales, a 40-basis point decrease.

Diluted EPS decreased $0.77 to $0.40. Adjusted diluted EPS(2) decreased $0.19 to $1.09. The additional week contributed $0.02.

Simple Mills contributed $213.9 million in net sales, net loss of $14.4 million, $32.0 million to adjusted EBITDA(2), and ($0.07) to diluted EPS(2).

Chairman and CEO Remarks:

"Flowers concluded 2025 on a positive note driven by the strong performance of our leading brands," said Ryals McMullian, chairman and CEO of Flowers Foods. "Our disciplined execution of efficiency initiatives produced results at the high end of our guidance range. We remain committed to implementing further enhancements to drive improved results as we navigate ongoing category challenges.

"Looking ahead to 2026, we anticipate these category headwinds, combined with one fewer week of operations, will result in financial performance below 2025 levels. In response, we are conducting a comprehensive review of our operations, including our brand portfolio, supply chain, and financial strategy. Our leading brands and strong cash flow position us well as we undertake this operational review. We are confident it will drive category outperformance and enhance long-term value for our shareholders."

For the 52-week Fiscal 2026, the Company Expects:

Net sales of approximately $5.163 billion to $5.267 billion, representing a -1.8% to 0.2% change compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA(3) in the range of approximately $465 million to $495 million.

Adjusted diluted EPS(3) of approximately $0.80 to $0.90.

The company's outlook is based on the following assumptions:

Depreciation and amortization of approximately $165 million to $170 million.

Net interest expense of approximately $65 million to $70 million.

An effective tax rate of approximately 26%.

Weighted average diluted share count for the year of approximately 213.5 million shares.

Matters Affecting Comparability:

Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share









For the 13-Week

Period Ended



For the 12-Week

Period Ended





January 3, 2026



December 28, 2024

Net (loss) income per diluted common share

$ (0.32)



$ 0.20

Business process improvement costs

NM



NM

Plant closure costs and impairment of assets



-



NM

Restructuring-related implementation costs



0.03





-

Impairment of intangible assets



0.48





-

Legal settlements and related costs



-





0.01

Acquisition and integration-related costs



0.01





0.01

Loss on inferior ingredients



0.01





-

Pension plan settlement loss



-



NM

Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 0.22



$ 0.22





NM - not meaningful. Certain amounts may not add due to rounding.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter Operating Highlights

Compared to the prior year fourth quarter where applicable

Net sales increased 11.0% to $1.233 billion. Pricing/mix(4) increased 0.7%, volume(5) declined 2.2%, and the extra week and the Simple Mills acquisition added 7.8% and 4.7%, respectively. Branded Retail net sales increased $115.3 million, or 16.6%, to $811.6 million due to the extra week, acquisition contribution, and increased pricing/mix(4), partially offset by volume declines. Pricing/mix(4) increased 2.3%, volume(5) decreased 1.7%, the Simple Mills acquisition and extra week contributed 7.7% and 8.3%, respectively. Other net sales increased $6.5 million, or 1.6%, to $421.3 million due to the extra week, partially offset by unfavorable price/mix and lower volumes. Pricing/mix(4) declined 2.5%, volume(5) decreased 2.7%, and the extra week contributed 6.8%.

Materials, supplies, labor, and other production costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) were 51.5% of net sales, a 30-basis point increase. These costs increased as a percentage of net sales mostly due to increased outside purchases of product (sales with no associated ingredient costs), partially offset by lower workforce-related and ingredient costs.

Selling, distribution, and administrative (SD&A) expenses were 39.9% of net sales, a 10-basis point decrease. SD&A expenses decreased slightly as a percentage of net sales primarily due to lower distributor distribution fees and the addition of Simple Mills, partly offset by increased workforce-related costs largely related to the California conversion and the impact of wage increases, and restructuring-related implementation costs. Excluding matters affecting comparability, adjusted SD&A(2) was 39.0% of net sales, a 60-basis point decrease.

Impairment of intangible assets was $136.0 million related to finite-lived intangible assets with a triggering event in the fourth quarter and the loss on inferior ingredients was $2.7 million. The prior year quarter included plant closure costs and impairment of assets of $0.5 million.

Depreciation and amortization (D&A) expenses were $38.5 million or 3.1% of net sales, a 20-basis point decrease.

Net interest expense increased $11.4 million primarily due to higher interest expense from the issuance of debt to fund the Simple Mills acquisition and related fees and expenses.

Net income decreased $110.2 million to a net loss of $67.1 million, primarily due to a $136.0 million non-cash impairment of intangible assets, and diluted EPS decreased $0.52 to a net loss per share of $0.32. Adjusted net income(2) decreased 1.5% to $45.8 million and adjusted diluted EPS(2) was consistent with the prior-year period at $0.22.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) increased 14.7% to $117.4 million, representing 9.5% of net sales, a 30-basis point increase.

Simple Mills contributed $57.5 million in net sales, net loss of $6.2 million, $6.3 million to adjusted EBITDA(2), and ($0.03) to diluted EPS.

Cash Flow, Capital Allocation, and Capital Return

For fiscal year 2025, cash flow from operating activities increased $33.5 million to $446.2 million, capital expenditures decreased $5.0 million to $127.1 million, and dividends paid to shareholders increased $6.3 million to $209.3 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $12.1 million at year end.

(1) Any reference to sales refers to net sales inclusive of allowances and deductions against gross sales for variable consideration and consideration payable to customers (2) Adjusted for items affecting comparability. See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the financial statements following this release. Earnings are net income. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to net income. (3) No reconciliation of the forecasted range for (i) adjusted EBITDA to net income or (ii) adjusted diluted EPS to diluted EPS for the 52-week Fiscal 2026 is included in this press release because the company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the company believes such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results. (4) Calculated as (current year period units X change in price per unit) / prior year period net sales dollars (5) Calculated as (prior year period price per unit X change in units) / prior year period net sales dollars

Pre-Recorded Management Remarks and Question and Answer Webcast

In conjunction with this release, Flowers Foods will post pre-recorded management remarks and a supporting slide presentation on the investors page of flowersfoods.com. The company will host a live question and answer webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 13, 2026, which will be archived on the investors page along with the other related materials.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2025 net sales of $5.3 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Canyon Bakehouse, Simple Mills, Wonder, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the company may present in its public statements, press releases and SEC filings, non-GAAP financial measures such as, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A), and gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization. The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The company's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Earnings are net income. The company believes that EBITDA is a useful tool for managing the operations of its business and is an indicator of the company's ability to incur and service indebtedness and generate free cash flow. The company also believes that EBITDA measures are commonly reported and widely used by investors and other interested parties as measures of a company's operating performance and debt servicing ability because EBITDA measures assist in comparing performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation or amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon accounting methods and non-operating factors (such as historical cost). EBITDA is also a widely-accepted financial indicator of a company's ability to incur and service indebtedness.

EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to (a) income from operations or net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance; (b) cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the company's ability to meet its cash needs; or (c) any other indicator of performance or liquidity that has been determined in accordance with GAAP.

The company defines adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted income tax expense and adjusted SD&A, respectively, to exclude additional costs that the company considers important to present to investors to increase the investors' insights about the company's core operations. These costs include, but are not limited to, the costs of closing a plant or costs associated with acquisition and integration-related activities, restructuring activities, certain impairment charges, legal settlements, costs to implement an enterprise resource planning system and enhance bakery digital capabilities (business process improvement costs) to provide investors direct insight into these costs, and other costs impacting past and future comparability. The company believes that these measures, when considered together with its GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of its business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of certain charges. Adjusted EBITDA is used as the primary performance measure in the company's 2014 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan (Amended and Restated Effective May 25, 2023).

Presentation of gross margin includes depreciation and amortization in the materials, supplies, labor and other production costs according to GAAP. Our method of presenting gross margin excludes the depreciation and amortization components, as discussed above.

The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Flowers Foods, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(000's omitted)









January 3, 2026



December 28, 2024

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,100



$ 5,005

Other current assets



694,753





631,242

Property, plant and equipment, net



952,725





964,320

Right-of-use leases, net



321,116





318,785

Distributor notes receivable (1)



130,723





128,199

Other assets



40,007





46,631

Cost in excess of net tangible assets, net



2,032,437





1,306,265

Total assets

$ 4,183,861



$ 3,400,447

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities

$ 502,804



$ 480,079

Long-term debt (2)



1,755,132





1,021,644

Right-of-use lease liabilities (3)



325,075





322,989

Other liabilities



297,363





165,621

Stockholders' equity



1,303,487





1,410,114

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,183,861



$ 3,400,447







(1) Includes current portion of $22,241 and $20,117, respectively. (2) Includes current portion of $399,575 and $0, respectively. (3) Includes current portion of $73,778 and $68,524, respectively.

Flowers Foods, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (000's omitted, except per share data)





For the 13-Week

Period Ended



For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 53-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended





January 3, 2026



December 28, 2024



January 3, 2026



December 28, 2024

Net sales

$ 1,232,860



$ 1,111,125



$ 5,256,479



$ 5,103,487

Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization shown separately below)



634,476





568,463





2,687,585





2,577,220

Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses



492,366





444,042





2,075,368





2,001,052

Restructuring charges



-





-





6,083





7,403

Plant closure costs and impairment of assets



-





450





7,397





10,310

Impairment of intangible assets



135,981





-





135,981





-

Loss on inferior ingredients



2,657





-





2,657





-

Depreciation and amortization expense



38,460





36,817





167,427





159,210

(Loss) income from operations



(71,080)





61,353





173,981





348,292

Other pension (benefit) cost



(88)





122





(381)





(273)

Interest expense, net



15,757





4,326





59,294





19,623

(Loss) income before income taxes



(86,749)





56,905





115,068





328,942

Income tax (benefit) expense



(19,677)





13,783





31,243





80,826

Net (loss) income

$ (67,072)



$ 43,122



$ 83,825



$ 248,116

Net (loss) income per diluted common share

$ (0.32)



$ 0.20



$ 0.40



$ 1.17

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



211,420





212,192





212,107





212,137



Flowers Foods, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (000's omitted)





For the 13-Week

Period Ended



For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 53-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended





January 3, 2026



December 28, 2024



January 3, 2026



December 28, 2024

Cash flows from operating activities:























Net (loss) income

$ (67,072)



$ 43,122



$ 83,825



$ 248,116

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from

operating activities:























Total non-cash adjustments



163,184





63,149





370,821





245,992

Changes in assets and liabilities



29,268





24,023





(8,443)





(81,444)

Net cash provided by operating activities



125,380





130,294





446,203





412,664

Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(46,808)





(45,464)





(127,113)





(132,088)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



39





100





616





2,140

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired



-





-





(791,928)





-

Other



(992)





(14,363)





(24,730)





(42,721)

Net cash disbursed for investing activities



(47,761)





(59,727)





(943,155)





(172,669)

Cash flows from financing activities:























Dividends paid



(52,267)





(50,544)





(209,306)





(203,033)

Stock repurchases



-





-





(5,499)





(22,703)

Net change in debt borrowings



(25,000)





(32,800)





739,880





(27,800)

Payment of financing fees



-





-





(10,120)





(190)

Other



(4,983)





2,807





(10,908)





(3,791)

Net cash (disbursed for) provided by financing activities



(82,250)





(80,537)





504,047





(257,517)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(4,631)





(9,970)





7,095





(17,522)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



16,731





14,975





5,005





22,527

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 12,100



$ 5,005



$ 12,100



$ 5,005



Flowers Foods, Inc. Net Sales by Sales Class and Net Sales Bridge (000's omitted) Net Sales by Sales Class

Net Sales by Sales Class

For the 13-Week Period

Ended



For the 12-Week Period

Ended

















January 3, 2026



December 28, 2024



$ Change



% Change

Branded Retail

$ 811,575



$ 696,321



$ 115,254





16.6 % Other



421,285





414,804





6,481





1.6 % Total Net Sales

$ 1,232,860



$ 1,111,125



$ 121,735





11.0 %

Net Sales by Sales Class

For the 53-Week Period

Ended



For the 52-Week Period

Ended

















January 3, 2026



December 28, 2024



$ Change



% Change

Branded Retail

$ 3,462,854



$ 3,259,267



$ 203,587





6.2 % Other



1,793,625





1,844,220





(50,595)





(2.7) % Total Net Sales

$ 5,256,479



$ 5,103,487



$ 152,992





3.0 %

Net Sales Bridge

For the 13-week period ended January 3, 2026

Branded Retail



Other



Total

Pricing/mix^*



2.3 %



(2.5) %



0.7 % Volume*



(1.7) %



(2.7) %



(2.2) % Acquisition (excluding impact of Week 53)



7.7 %



0.0 %



4.7 % 12-week vs. 12-week comparison



8.3 %



(5.2) %



3.2 % Impact of Week 53



8.3 %



6.8 %



7.8 % Total percentage point change in net sales



16.6 %



1.6 %



11.0 %



















For the 53-week period ended January 3, 2026

Branded Retail



Other



Total

Pricing/mix^*



(0.5) %



(1.7) %



(0.8) % Volume*



(1.5) %



(2.6) %



(2.0) % Acquisition (excluding impact of Week 53)



6.4 %



0.0 %



4.1 % 52-week vs. 52-week comparison



4.4 %



(4.3) %



1.3 % Impact of Week 53



1.8 %



1.6 %



1.7 % Total percentage point change in net sales



6.2 %



(2.7) %



3.0 %





The table above presents certain sales by category that have been reclassified from amounts previously reported to conform to the current period presentation.

^ Includes sales reductions from variable consideration and payments to customers.

* Computations above are calculated as follows (the Total column is consolidated and is not adding the Branded Retail and Other columns):

Price/Mix $ = Current year period units × change in price per unit

Price/Mix % = Price/Mix $ ÷ Prior year period Net Sales $





















Volume $ = Prior year period price per unit × change in units

Volume % = Volume $ ÷ Prior year period Net Sales $



Flowers Foods, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (000's omitted, except per share data)





Reconciliation of (Loss) Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share





For the 13-Week

Period Ended



For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 53-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended





January 3, 2026



December 28, 2024



January 3, 2026



December 28, 2024

Net (loss) income per diluted common share

$ (0.32)



$ 0.20



$ 0.40



$ 1.17

Business process improvement costs

NM



NM





0.01





0.02

Plant closure costs and impairment of assets



-



NM





0.03





0.04

Restructuring charges



-





-





0.02





0.03

Restructuring-related implementation costs



0.03





-





0.07





0.01

Impairment of intangible assets



0.48





-





0.48





-

Acquisition and integration-related costs



0.01





0.01





0.07





0.01

Legal settlements and related costs



-





0.01



NM





0.01

Loss on inferior ingredients



0.01





-





0.01





-

Pension plan settlement loss



-



NM





-



NM

Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 0.22



$ 0.22



$ 1.09



$ 1.28

NM - not meaningful.























Certain amounts may not add due to rounding.































Reconciliation of Gross Margin





For the 13-Week

Period Ended



For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 53-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended





January 3, 2026



December 28, 2024



January 3, 2026



December 28, 2024

Net sales

$ 1,232,860



$ 1,111,125



$ 5,256,479



$ 5,103,487

Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive

of depreciation and amortization)



634,476





568,463





2,687,585





2,577,220

Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization



598,384





542,662





2,568,894





2,526,267

Less depreciation and amortization for production activities



21,192





20,252





90,946





87,833

Gross margin

$ 577,192



$ 522,410



$ 2,477,948



$ 2,438,434

Depreciation and amortization for production activities

$ 21,192



$ 20,252



$ 90,946



$ 87,833

Depreciation and amortization for selling, distribution, and

administrative activities



17,268





16,565





76,481





71,377

Total depreciation and amortization

$ 38,460



$ 36,817



$ 167,427



$ 159,210







Reconciliation of Selling, Distribution, and Administrative Expenses to

Adjusted SD&A





For the 13-Week

Period Ended



For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 53-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended





January 3, 2026



December 28, 2024



January 3, 2026



December 28, 2024

Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses

(SD&A)

$ 492,366



$ 444,042



$ 2,075,368



$ 2,001,052

Business process improvement costs



(1,057)





1,250





(3,368)





(4,529)

Restructuring-related implementation costs



(8,811)





-





(19,529)





(2,979)

Acquisition and integration-related costs



(1,534)





(2,008)





(17,904)





(2,008)

Legal settlements and related costs



-





(2,973)





(902)





(3,800)

Adjusted SD&A

$ 480,964



$ 440,311



$ 2,033,665



$ 1,987,736



Flowers Foods, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (000's omitted, except per share data)





Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





For the 13-Week

Period Ended



For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 53-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended





January 3, 2026



December 28, 2024



January 3, 2026



December 28, 2024

Net (loss) income

$ (67,072)



$ 43,122



$ 83,825



$ 248,116

Income tax (benefit) expense



(19,677)





13,783





31,243





80,826

Interest expense, net



15,757





4,326





59,294





19,623

Depreciation and amortization



38,460





36,817





167,427





159,210

EBITDA



(32,532)





98,048





341,789





507,775

Other pension (benefit) cost



(88)





122





(381)





(273)

Business process improvement costs



1,057





(1,250)





3,368





4,529

Plant closure costs and impairment of assets



-





450





7,397





10,310

Restructuring charges



-





-





6,083





7,403

Restructuring-related implementation costs



8,811





-





19,529





2,979

Impairment of intangible assets



135,981





-





135,981





-

Acquisition and integration-related costs



1,534





2,008





17,904





2,008

Legal settlements and related costs



-





2,973





902





3,800

Loss on inferior ingredients



2,657





-





2,657





-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 117,420



$ 102,351



$ 535,229



$ 538,531

Net sales

$ 1,232,860



$ 1,111,125



$ 5,256,479



$ 5,103,487

Adjusted EBITDA margin



9.5 %



9.2 %



10.2 %



10.6 %





Reconciliation of Income Tax (Benefit) Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense





For the 13-Week

Period Ended



For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 53-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended





January 3, 2026



December 28, 2024



January 3, 2026



December 28, 2024

Income tax (benefit) expense

$ (19,677)



$ 13,783



$ 31,243



$ 80,826

Tax impact of:























Business process improvement costs



264





(313)





842





1,132

Plant closure costs and impairment of assets



-





112





1,850





2,578

Restructuring charges



-





-





1,521





1,851

Restructuring-related implementation costs



2,202





-





4,882





745

Impairment of intangible assets



33,995





-





33,995





-

Acquisition and integration-related costs



77





502





2,093





502

Legal settlements and related costs



-





743





226





950

Loss on inferior ingredients



664





-





664





-

Pension plan settlement loss



-





60





-





60

Adjusted income tax expense

$ 17,525



$ 14,887



$ 77,316



$ 88,644



Flowers Foods, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (000's omitted, except per share data)





Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net Income





For the 13-Week

Period Ended



For the 12-Week

Period Ended



For the 53-Week

Period Ended



For the 52-Week

Period Ended





January 3, 2026



December 28, 2024



January 3, 2026



December 28, 2024

Net (loss) income

$ (67,072)



$ 43,122



$ 83,825



$ 248,116

Business process improvement costs



793





(937)





2,526





3,397

Plant closure costs and impairment of assets



-





338





5,547





7,732

Restructuring charges



-





-





4,562





5,552

Restructuring-related implementation costs



6,609





-





14,647





2,234

Impairment of intangible assets



101,986





-





101,986





-

Acquisition and integration-related costs



1,457





1,506





15,811





1,506

Legal settlements and related costs



-





2,230





676





2,850

Loss on inferior ingredients



1,993





-





1,993





-

Pension plan settlement loss



-





181





-





181

Adjusted net income

$ 45,766



$ 46,440



$ 231,573



$ 271,568























































