

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (MSADY) revealed earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY657.102 billion, or JPY438.92 per share. This compares with JPY626.067 billion, or JPY400.10 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to JPY5.905 trillion from JPY5.229 trillion last year.



MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY657.102 Bln. vs. JPY626.067 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY438.92 vs. JPY400.10 last year. -Revenue: JPY5.905 Tn vs. JPY5.229 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 396.17



