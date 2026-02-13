

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Friday despite a sell-off on Wall Street overnight amid growing concerns about artificial-intelligence disruptions.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 was marginally higher at 618.75 ahead of key Eurozone GDP and U.S. inflation data due later in the day.



The German DAX was little changed with a positive bias and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up by 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 dropped 0.3 percent.



Capgemini shares rallied 2 percent. The French IT services group reported full-year revenue that beat its own target.



Aerospace group Safran soared 7.3 percent after it forecast increased revenue and earnings for 2026.



Beauty major L'Oreal plummeted 6 percent after fourth quarter sales missed forecasts.



Iron ore producer Vale added 1.5 percent after its fourth-quarter core profit beat forecasts.



Norwegian aluminum producer Norsk Hydro tumbled 4 percent after fourth-quarter revenue came in below expectations.



