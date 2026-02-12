Trisura Group Ltd: Trisura Group Reports Fourth Quarter and 2025 Annual Results: Robust Growth in BVPS Underscores Disciplined, Profitable Underwriting and Strong Expansion in Investment Income

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. ("Trisura" or "Trisura Group") (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

David Clare, President and CEO of Trisura, stated,

- 2025 was characterized by stability, focused growth and consistent execution, with 17.8% growth in book value supported by an 84.9% combined ratio and 17.3% increase in investment income. We ended the year strong, with fourth quarter Operating net income of $36.6 million, or $0.75 per share, contributing to record annual Operating net income of $138.4 million for the year.

The strength of our opportunity was highlighted by an 11.8% increase in Net insurance revenue, underpinned by momentum in Primary lines which grew 15.4% in the quarter and 20.4% in the year. Surety led growth with expansion of our Canadian offering and continued scaling in the US.

Our capital base reached a record $925 million at year end, which combined with a conservative 12.7% Debt-to-capital ratio demonstrates increased financial flexibility and provides confidence to continue our strategic growth initiatives."

Highlights

Operating ROE (1) of 17.2% was strong, reflecting profitability from core operations (ROE (1) of 16.6% in the quarter).



of 17.2% was strong, reflecting profitability from core operations (ROE of 16.6% in the quarter). BVPS (1) of $19.42 increased 18.1% over Q4 2024 demonstrating consistent expansion in book value, with EPS of $0.77 in the quarter, and a strong financial position.



of $19.42 increased 18.1% over Q4 2024 demonstrating consistent expansion in book value, with EPS of $0.77 in the quarter, and a strong financial position. Net insurance revenue (1) growth of 11.8% was led by Primary lines (2) growth of 15.4%. GPW (1) growth of 10.1% reflects momentum in US Programs, and continued strength in Primary lines.



growth of 11.8% was led by Primary lines growth of 15.4%. GPW growth of 10.1% reflects momentum in US Programs, and continued strength in Primary lines. Combined ratio (1) for the quarter was 85.2%, reflecting strong underwriting performance across the portfolio.



for the quarter was 85.2%, reflecting strong underwriting performance across the portfolio. Operating EPS(1) was $0.75 in the quarter, supported by strong Underwriting and Net investment income. Net income of $37.6 million was greater than Operating net income(1) primarily as a result of Net gains on the investment portfolio.



Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Variance 2025

2024

Variance GPW 786,655 714,721 10.1 - 3,252,414 3,161,723 2.9 - Net insurance revenue 200,306 179,222 11.8 - 766,093 683,566 12.1 - Underwriting income(1) 29,711 33,258 (10.7 %) 115,333 116,996 (1.4 %) Net investment income 21,496 17,138 25.4 - 78,675 67,045 17.3 - Operating net income 36,561 38,181 (4.2 %) 138,423 135,850 1.9 - Net income 37,565 19,253 95.1 - 142,246 118,915 19.6 - Loss ratio(1) 32.9 - 31.7 - 1.2pts 33.0 - 32.9 - 0.1pts Expense ratio(1) 52.3 - 49.8 - 2.5pts 51.9 - 50.0 - 1.9pts Combined ratio 85.2 - 81.5 - 3.7pts 84.9 - 82.9 - 2.0pts OEPS - diluted - in dollars 0.75 0.79 (5.1 %) 2.85 2.80 1.8 - EPS - diluted - in dollars 0.77 0.40 92.5 - 2.93 2.45 19.6 - BVPS - in dollars 19.42 16.44 18.1 - 19.42 16.44 18.1 - Debt-to-capital ratio(1) 12.7 - 11.1 - 1.6pts 12.7 - 11.1 - 1.6pts Operating ROE 17.2 - 19.6 - (2.4pts) 17.2 - 19.6 - (2.4pts) ROE 16.6 - 16.9 - (0.3pts) 16.6 - 16.9 - (0.3pts)

Q4 Consolidated Performance

Net insurance revenue of $200.3 million increased by 11.8%, reflecting growth in the business, including growth in Primary Lines, which grew by 15.4% in the quarter.

Underwriting income of $29.7 million was lower due to a higher Combined ratio partly offset by growth in the business. Our underwriting results were strong across all lines of business during the quarter.

The consolidated Combined ratio of 85.2% was higher for the quarter, due to a higher loss ratio and higher commission expense at Trisura Specialty in the quarter.

Net investment income grew 25.4% in the quarter fueled by ongoing cash contributions to the investment portfolio.

Q4 Net Income and Operating Net Income

Operating net income of $36.6 million, decreased by 4.2% in the quarter, as a result of lower underwriting income, partly offset by growth in Net investment income.

Net income of $37.6 million increased by 95.1% primarily due to growth in Net investment income and consistent profitable underwriting.

Operating ROE of 17.2% (ROE 16.6%) was lower than the prior year, as strong profitability from core operations continued but was more than offset by disproportionately higher Shareholders' equity which is supporting the newly capitalized US Surety balance sheet.

Capital

The Company and its regulated specialty insurance subsidiaries are well-capitalized, and we expect to have sufficient capital to exceed both our minimum regulatory and internal capital targets, and to fund our operations.

The Company's Debt-to-capital ratio of 12.7% as at December 31, 2025 was higher than Q4 2024 due to additional funds drawn from the revolving credit facility in Q2 2025 to further capitalize our US Surety balance sheet, partially offset by the increase to Shareholders' equity from positive Net income and unrealized gains on the investment portfolio.

Analysts' Estimate

The average estimate(3) of Operating EPS for the quarter among the analysts who follow the Company was $0.72.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and other Financial Measures

We report certain financial information using non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS ratios and supplementary financial measures that we use to measure and evaluate the performance of our business. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies in our industry. They are used by management and financial analysts to assess our performance.

Further, they provide users with an enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increase transparency and clarity into the core results of the business.

These metrics are operating performance measures that highlight trends in our core business or are required ratios used to measure compliance with OSFI and other regulatory standards. Our Company also believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties use these operating metrics to compare our Company's performance against others in the specialty insurance industry. Our Company's management also uses these operating metrics and other financial measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. Such operating metrics and other financial measures should not be considered as the sole indicators of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analysis of our financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS. For more information about these supplementary financial measures, Non-IFRS financial measures, and Non-IFRS ratios, including definitions and explanations of how these measures provide useful information, refer to Section 6- Other Information in our Q4 2025 MD&A, which is available on our website at http://www.trisuragroup.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Table 1 - Reconciliation of Operating net income to reported Net income and OEPS: reflect Net income, adjusted for certain items to normalize earnings to core operations in order to reflect our North American specialty operations.

Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025

2024

Operating net income 36,561 38,181 138,423 135,850 Impact of Exited lines (489 - (30,577 - (1,256 - (30,577 - Impact of movement in yield curve in Net insurance finance income (expenses) 288 396 (3,809 - (1,207 - Net (gains) losses 3,728 2,886 16,352 24,699 Other non-operating items(4) (2,295 - 3,939 (6,368 - (12,222 - Tax impact of above items (228 - 4,428 (1,096 - 2,372 Non-operating results, net of tax 1,004 (18,928 - 3,823 (16,935 - Net income 37,565 19,253 142,246 118,915 Operating net income 36,561 38,181 138,423 135,850 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - diluted (in thousands of shares) 48,587 48,597 48,560 48,523 Operating EPS - diluted (in dollars) 0.75 0.79 2.85 2.80

Table 2 - Reconciliation of Insurance service result to Underwriting income - Consolidated

Financial statements line item 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

MD&A line item For the three months ended December 31, 2025 Insurance revenue 793,102 (593,082 - - - - 286 - - 200,306 Net insurance revenue Insurance service expenses (683,950 - 524,809 750 (9,442 - (2,677 - 203 - (288 - (170,595 - Sum of Net claims ($65,853) and Net expenses ($104,742) Net income (expenses) from reinsurance contracts assets (68,273 - 68,273 - - - - - - - n/a Insurance service result 40,879 - 750 (9,442 - (2,677 - 489 - (288 - 29,711 Underwriting income For the three months ended December 31, 2024 Insurance revenue 794,162 (605,323 - - - - (8,517 - (1,100 - - 179,222 Net insurance revenue Insurance service expenses (881,999 - 706,947 508 (7,011 - (1,107 - 39,094 (2,000 - (396 - (145,964 - Sum of Net claims ($56,789) and Net expenses ($89,175) Net income (expenses) from reinsurance contracts assets 101,624 (101,624 - - - - - - - - n/a Insurance service result 13,787 - 508 (7,011 - (1,107 - 30,577 (3,100 - (396 - 33,258 Underwriting income For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 Insurance revenue 3,108,033 (2,335,109 - - - - (6,831 - - - 766,093 Net insurance revenue Insurance service expenses (2,584,439 - 1,968,225 7,563 (40,299 - (16,389 - 8,087 2,683 3,809 (650,760 - Sum of Net claims ($252,907) and Net expenses ($397,853) Net income (expenses) from reinsurance contracts assets (366,884 - 366,884 - - - - - - - n/a Insurance service result 156,710 - 7,563 (40,299 - (16,389 - 1,256 2,683 3,809 115,333 Underwriting income For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 Insurance revenue 3,118,322 (2,431,235 - - - - (8,517 - 4,996 - 683,566 Net insurance revenue Insurance service expenses (2,748,110 - 2,177,255 7,506 (35,962 - (10,790 - 39,094 3,230 1,207 (566,570 - Sum of Net claims ($224,844) and Net expenses ($341,726) Net income (expenses) from reinsurance contracts assets (253,980 - 253,980 - - - - - - - n/a Insurance service result 116,232 - 7,506 (35,962 - (10,790 - 30,577 8,226 1,207 116,996 Underwriting income

Reconciling items in the table above: 1 Net of reinsurance impact 2 Other income 3 Other operating expenses related to Trisura Specialty and Trisura US Programs 4 Net insurance finance income (expenses) 5 Impact of Exited lines 6 Other non-operating items 7 Movement in yield curve in Net insurance finance income (expenses)

Table 3 - ROE and Operating ROE: a measure of the Company's use of equity.

Q4 2025 Q4 2024 LTM net income 142,246 118,915 LTM average equity 855,698 702,012 ROE 16.6 - 16.9 - Operating LTM net income 138,423 135,850 LTM average equity, excluding certain items, from Table 4 806,840 694,366 Operating ROE 17.2 - 19.6 -

Table 4 - Reconciliation of Average equity(5) to LTM average equity, excluding certain items(1)- LTM average equity, excluding certain items is used in calculating Operating ROE.

Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Average equity 854,966 702,348 Adjustments: days in quarter proration 732 (336 - LTM average equity 855,698 702,012 LTM Average AOCI (35,235 - (4,796 - LTM Average cumulative impact of unrealized gains (losses) (16,755 - (4,801 - LTM Average cumulative impact of SBC 3,132 1,951 LTM average equity, excluding certain items 806,840 694,366

Table 5 - Combined ratio - Consolidated: Combined ratio is used to evaluate underlying profitability relative to Net insurance revenue in a given period.

Q4 2025 Q4 2024 2025

2024

Net insurance revenue, as presented in Table 2 200,306 179,222 766,093 683,566 Net claims, as presented in Table 2 (65,853 - (56,789 - (252,907 - (224,844 - Net expenses, as presented in Table 2 (104,742 - (89,175 - (397,853 - (341,726 - Underwriting income 29,711 33,258 115,333 116,996 Loss ratio 32.9 - 31.7 - 33.0 - 32.9 - Expense ratio 52.3 - 49.8 - 51.9 - 50.0 - Combined ratio 85.2 - 81.5 - 84.9 - 82.9 -

Footnotes

(1) These are non-IFRS financial measures, non-IFRS ratios, and supplementary financial measures. They are not standardized financial measures under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the financial statements of the Company to which the measure relates and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. See Section 6, Other Information in our Q4 2025 MD&A for details on composition and an explanation of how it provides useful information to an investor.

(2) Primary lines are lines of insurance business such as Surety, Corporate Insurance, and Warranty.

(3) The average Operating EPS estimate is calculated as the average of 8 analyst estimates provided to the Company.

(4) Other non-operating items include miscellaneous expenses that in the view of management are not part of our core insurance operations.

(5) Average equity is calculated as the sum of opening equity and closing equity over the last twelve months, divided by two.

